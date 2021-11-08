New global digital agency group headed up by Australian Rich Lister Nick Bell launches with global first exclusive NFT project

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 8 November 2021 - Hong Kong's fastest digital growing agency didn't get there by chance. Their rapid growth has been fuelled by their dedication to innovation and by constantly pushing the boundaries.













And they are at it again.

Owned by Australian Rich-Lister Nick Bell, First Page Hong Kong is a part of a larger network of agencies that are now being consolidated under one umbrella 'superbrand' - Superist.

With First Page Hong Kong leading the way, Superist is looking to make its mark on the global digital scene. Among launching their new 'superbrand', Superist also offers their own NFTs, and plans to accept cryptocurrency for client payment in the upcoming months.

"As a digital agency group, we need to be at the forefront of the latest in digital innovation to ensure our clients are ahead of the game. There is no doubt NFTs are the future of the digital asset revolution so it made sense for Superist to launch with its own NFT project", says First Page Hong Kong General Manager, Lars Maehler.

As part of its launch, Superist have released nine NFTs on OpenSea, each depicting a key leader in the global group. Each NFT also comes with one hour of each leader's time, which can be redeemed straight away, or at a later date. The longer the owner of the NFT holds on to the time, the more valuable it becomes as the group achieves more success.

The group which currently comprises of Appscore (Australia), Chili (Brazil, Panama, Mexico), CODI Agency (Australia) First Page (Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore), Lisnic (Australia), Primal (Malaysia and Thailand), Removify (Australia) and USEO (Middle East) provides a multitude of services including digital marketing, content creation, reputation management, app and website development, celebrity speakers and online mentoring.





After recently launching the Australian arm of his agency First Page which is headed up by former First Page Hong Kong General Manager Byron Redhead, Bell realised there was a gap in the market for a more dynamic and independent digital group that would make it easy for companies to achieve global digital success.

"As we aren't a listed group, Superist is completely independent, meaning we don't have to answer to shareholders so we can always put the needs of our clients first", explains Bell. "We can push the boundaries with first to market initiatives that will help our clients standout in the increasingly competitive digital landscape.

"Between all of the companies in the group, we've worked with some of the world's largest brands, and will be able to share learnings quickly and seamlessly with our proprietary CRM software SENTRTM", says First Page Australia Director Byron Redhead. "This means we will be able to ensure that we can be executing international industry leading strategies for our clients every time."

Clients for the group include McDonald's, Intel, Mercedes Benz, Uber, Colgate, L'Oreal, Bayer, McLaren and the co-Founder of Netflix, Marc Randolph.

