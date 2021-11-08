George, Jackson lead Clippers past Hornets, 120-106

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier, left, goes to basket while defended by Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George during the first half of an NBA ... Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier, left, goes to basket while defended by Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George, center, and Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier, right, chase a ball during the first half of an NBA basket... Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George, center, and Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier, right, chase a ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) goes to basket under pressure from Charlotte Hornets forwards Cody Martin (11) and Mason Plumlee (24) dur... Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) goes to basket under pressure from Charlotte Hornets forwards Cody Martin (11) and Mason Plumlee (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) drives while defended by Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (5) during the first half of an NBA basketbal... Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) drives while defended by Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Charlotte Hornets forward Mason Plumlee, left, looks to passes while defended by Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann during the first half of an N... Charlotte Hornets forward Mason Plumlee, left, looks to passes while defended by Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) dribbles against Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball gam... Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) dribbles against Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 20 points, Reggie Jackson added 19 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Charlotte Hornets 120-106 on Sunday night for their fourth straight victory.

Luke Kennard had 18 points, and Terance Mann finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Down 13 in the first quarter and in a nine-point hole with less than seven minutes remaining, the Clippers had a 22-0 run to take a 115-102 lead.

LaMelo Ball, from nearby Chino Hills, had 21 points for the Hornets in their fourth straight loss. Ball played his first game in Los Angeles since a right wrist fracture against the Clippers last March forced him to miss 21 games.

Miles Bridges also had 21 points for the Hornets, and Terry Rozier added 17.

Charlotte got a 3-pointer from Rozier with 7:09 to play, then didn’t make another field goal until a layup by Bridges with 1:09 remaining.

TIP-INS

Hornets: F P.J. Washington missed his second consecutive game with a hyperextended left elbow. …C Mason Plumlee was in the starting lineup after he was a game-time decision with a left rib contusion but failed to reach double digits in rebounds or points for the sixth-consecutive game.

Clippers: C Serge Ibaka was active for the first time this season following back surgery in June and made his debut 3:52 remaining in the first quarter. He did not score on three shots over eight minutes.

UP NEXT

Hornets: At Los Angeles Angeles on Monday night.

Clippers: Host Portland on Tuesday night.