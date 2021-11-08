Alexa
Trucker saved from edge of overpass in central Taiwan

Truck cabin dangles precariously over edge of overpass after smashing through guardrail

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/08 13:23
(Facebook, 彰化踢爆網 photo)

(Facebook, 彰化踢爆網 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A truck driver was rescued early Monday morning (Nov. 8) from his vehicle's cab as it dangled dangerously over the edge of an overpass.

At 6:30 a.m., a large delivery truck traveling north at a high speed on the ChangHua System Interchange of National Highway No.1 and National Highway No. 3 suddenly collided with a guardrail.

The truck hurtled into it with so much force that smashed through the barrier. The cab slid off the edge of the overpass, sending debris tumbling onto the highway below.

(Changhua County Police Department photo)

The 42-year-old driver, surnamed Hsieh (謝), found himself in a precarious position, with little more than thin shreds of metal connecting the cargo compartments with the cabin, which was hanging in midair over the edge of the elevated highway ramp, reported the Liberty Times. The Changhua Fire Bureau dispatched six fire trucks, three ambulances, and 21 personnel to the scene.

Firefighters initially tried to reach Hsieh with a ladder truck but were unsuccessful. They then called for the assistance of a private crane operator, which was finally able to rescue him at 8:02 a.m, reported UDN.

Truck cabin dangling. (Photo from member of public)

Hsieh was found to be conscious but had suffered multiple fractures, bruises, and abrasions. Paramedics rushed him to Changhua Christian Hospital for treatment.

The accident backed up traffic for more than 4 kilometers on the No. 1 and No. 3 national highways as multiple lanes were closed on both the overpass and the highway below. Traffic finally resumed on the highway below two and half hours after Hsieh had been rescued.

Crane used to rescue Hsieh. (Changhua County Police Department photo)

Based on a preliminary investigation, the weather at the time of the accident was cloudy, and visibility and road conditions were poor. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Firefighters retrieve Hsieh from crane platform. (Changhua County Police Department photo)

Wreckage of truck being cleared from highway. (Changhua County Police Department photo)
