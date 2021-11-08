US state of Iowa establishes Taiwan Friendship Caucus

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Iowa has become the fourth U.S. state to establish a Taiwan Friendship Caucus, after Illinois, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.

After a brief visit to the University of Iowa on Nov. 5, Johnson Sen Chiang (姜森), director of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO)-Chicago, traveled to Iowa's state capital Des Moines to meet with Governor Kim Reynolds and Deputy Governor Adam Gregg and preside over the launching ceremony for the Taiwan Friendship Caucus, CNA reported.

The pro-Taiwan group is co-chaired by state senators Zach Nunn and Nate Boulton and state representatives Eddie Andrews and Kristin Sunde.

According to a TECO-Chicago press release, Reynolds said she was pleased to see the Iowan legislature establish the caucus, as Taiwan is one of the state’s important economic and trade partners. She added that the University of Iowa and Iowa State University have deep educational links with Taiwan and that she hopes the two sides will continue to strengthen cooperation, per CNA.

Reynolds also thanked Taiwan for donating 100,000 medical masks to Iowa during the height of the pandemic last year.

Nunn, Boulton, Andrews, and others said they are glad to see cross-party support for the Taiwan Friendship Caucus and that they will keep enhancing the Iowa-Taiwan partnership in various fields. Meanwhile, Chiang thanked the four co-chairs for their efforts to promote the caucus as an effective platform for advancing future cooperation with Taiwan.

TECO-Chicago said it will continue to deepen cooperation on education, culture, economy and trade, and the promotion of democratic values. Taiwan and Iowa established sister city ties in 1989.