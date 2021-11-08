Multiple cars crash on Taipei's Yangmingshan, injuring 5

Goods spilt across road by multi-vehicle accident. Goods spilt across road by multi-vehicle accident. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A car accident on Yangmingshan’s Yangde Boulevard involving four vehicles injured five people Monday morning (Nov. 8).

According to CNA, a truck going downhill crashed into a smaller truck at around 6 a.m. and hit two other cars making their way uphill. The 33-year-old driver of the larger truck, surnamed Chen (陳), told police his brakes had failed.

The accident caused a traffic jam on Yande Boulevard, and police had to implement traffic control to allow ambulances up the mountain. By 8 a.m., the road was clear and traffic had resumed.

Two women and three men, including Chen, were injured and sent to the hospital. The 62-year-old driver of a smaller truck sustained more severe injuries than the others and was only semi-conscious when rescued, per ETToday.

The accident caused goods to spill across the road, destroyed the roof of a bus stop, and toppled an electricity pole, which caused a power outage in nearby areas, ETToday reported.

The exact cause of the accident remains to be confirmed.