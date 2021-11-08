Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

China kills off murder mystery games

Whodunnits the latest victim of Beijing’s culture crackdown

  106
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/08 11:50
Group of players enjoying scripted murder game in China.  

Group of players enjoying scripted murder game in China.   (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Murder mysteries are the latest billion-dollar industry to be struck down in broad daylight by Chinese authorities after state-run media painted a target on the sector’s back, calling it “a breeding ground for pornography and violence” earlier this year.

So-called “script murders” (劇本殺) are popular across China, and some top creators have reached stardom through them. Whether played online or in-person, a group of friends role-play as characters and spend lengthy sessions together solving riddles and picking up clues before they finally solve the murder mystery.

Yet the Chinese Communist Party sees the scrip murder scene as a hub for immorality and is applying the same regulatory pressure recently used to suppress the tech industry, video games, and effeminate boy stars, according to a VOA report.

Last month, authorities warned owners of script murder outlets to “resolutely resist scripts that violate laws and regulations” after state media warned youngsters immersed in the games may lose their grip on reality, “resulting in psychological problems."

State media also emphasized the need for “correct values” in the scripts, expressing concern that plots based on fictional “human demons” or “possessed people” were too much for mature adults to handle.

Though script murder games started in the West in the early 20th century, it was only after South Korean drama “Crime Scene” came out in 2015 that the fad caught on in China. The number of script murder clubs in China has grown from about 1,000 in 2017 to 45,000 today, per Meituan Research Institute.

It is unclear how the new pressure from regulators could affect the industry’s growth going forward.
scripted murders
China crackdown
culture
leisure
Chinese society

RELATED ARTICLES

Hong Kong market regulators get increased requests for crypto ETFs
Hong Kong market regulators get increased requests for crypto ETFs
2021/11/05 11:16
'Worker Lives Matter' takes off in China with viral open-access spreadsheet
'Worker Lives Matter' takes off in China with viral open-access spreadsheet
2021/10/15 17:37
Taiwan's EVA Air voted 7th best airline
Taiwan's EVA Air voted 7th best airline
2021/10/14 14:17
China, South Korea squabble over origins of Squid Game tracksuit
China, South Korea squabble over origins of Squid Game tracksuit
2021/10/14 11:28
Taiwan's Arts Fun voucher winners announced
Taiwan's Arts Fun voucher winners announced
2021/10/13 16:55

Updated : 2021-11-08 14:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
South Korean drivers panic buy urea as China limits supply
South Korean drivers panic buy urea as China limits supply
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15
Taipei hospital reports scabies outbreak
Taipei hospital reports scabies outbreak