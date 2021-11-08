Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Whitecaps tie Sounders 1-1 for 1st playoff spot since 2017

By Associated Press
2021/11/08 10:28
Whitecaps tie Sounders 1-1 for 1st playoff spot since 2017

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Ryan Gauld pulled Vancouver even with a header in the 20th minute and the Whitecaps tied the Seattle Sounders 1-1 on Sunday night to earn a playoff spot on the final day of the regular season.

Vancouver (12-9-13) reached the postseason for the first time since 2017. The Whitecaps finished sixth in the Western Conference, setting up a first-round matchup with No. 3 Sporting Kansas City.

Fredy Montero scored for the Sounders (17-8-9) on a penalty kick in the eighth minute. Second-place Seattle will open the playoffs against No. 7 Real Salt Lake.

Updated : 2021-11-08 11:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
South Korean drivers panic buy urea as China limits supply
South Korean drivers panic buy urea as China limits supply
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15
Taipei hospital reports scabies outbreak
Taipei hospital reports scabies outbreak