Minnesota and Galaxy draw 3-3; Loons make playoffs, LA out

By Associated Press
2021/11/08 10:18
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Adrien Hunou and Robin Lob scored early for Minnesota United, which played to a 3-3 draw with the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday night to make the playoffs. The Galaxy, on the other hand, were eliminated because of a dramatic win by Real Salt Lake.

Minnesota or Los Angeles would have secured a playoff spot with a win, but a tie was would have been good enough as long as Real Salt Lake didn't win. But RSL scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time for a 1-0 win over Sporting KC, and forced the Galaxy into a must-win situation.

The Galaxy had three shots — two on goal — in the seven minutes of stoppage time.

Instead, Minnesota (13-11-10) goes into the playoffs as the No. 5 seed and will play at fourth-seeded Portland. Real Salt Lake secured the seventh and final spot with 48 points, the same as the Galaxy (12-13-19), but RSL had the goal differential tiebreaker.

Down 2-0 in the first half, Sebastian Lieget got LA a goal in first-half stoppage time.

Chicharito tied the game in the 51st minute and again the 75th minute, after the own goal in the 62nd.

Updated : 2021-11-08 11:41 GMT+08:00

