Taiwan’s TSMC says it responded to US request without revealing client data

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) said Monday (Nov. 8) it has responded to the U.S.' request for data but stressed that no client information has been leaked.

The world’s largest contract chipmaker said it has answered the American government’s request to help address supply chain risks in the semiconductor industry. However, it did not disclose data pursuant to specific clients in line with its long-standing principle of protecting confidential client info, according to CNA.

In September, the U.S. Department of Commerce convened a summit in which it asked some of the world’s most important players in the chipmaking sector to submit data on sales, inventory status, and clients to get a better grasp of the factors behind the global chip shortage. The deadline was set for Nov. 8.

While compliance is voluntary, the request has raised eyebrows in some quarters over concerns of client data integrity and led to fears refusal could result in reprisals from the Biden administration.

The government of Taiwan has stated it will stand by TSMC on the matter. TSMC has indicated the shortage can be partly attributed to hoarding, without elaborating on the identities of businesses engaged in this behavior.

The U.S. said in October that a number of companies, including Intel, GM, Infineon, and SK Hynix, have signaled plans to cooperate with the request. Reuters reported on Nov. 5 that the two leading memory chip manufacturers, South Korea’s Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, intended to omit detailed information when handing over relevant data to Washington.