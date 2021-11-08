Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Lewis scores twice in Rapids' 5-2 rout of LAFC; 1st in West

By Associated Press
2021/11/08 09:32
Colorado Rapids midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye, center, fights for control of the ball with Los Angeles FC forward Latif Blessing, left, and midfielder ...
Fans welcome the Colorado Rapids to the pitch to face Los Angeles FC in an MLS soccer match Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/Da...
Fans cheer for Los Angeles FC in the first half of an MLS soccer match agaisnt the Colorado Rapids, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP ...
Colorado Rapids midfielder Kellyn Acosta reacts after forward Jonathan Lewis scored a goal against Los Angeles FC in the first half of an MLS soccer m...
Colorado Rapids forward Jonathan Lewis celebrates after scoring a goal against Los Angeles FC in the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Nov. 7,...
Los Angeles FC defender Sebastien Ibeagha, front, pursues the ball with Colorado Rapids forward Diego Rubio in the first half of an MLS soccer match S...
Colorado Rapids midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye, front, drives down the pitch with the ball as Los Angeles FC forward Latif Blessing pursues in the first...

Colorado Rapids midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye, center, fights for control of the ball with Los Angeles FC forward Latif Blessing, left, and midfielder ...

Fans welcome the Colorado Rapids to the pitch to face Los Angeles FC in an MLS soccer match Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/Da...

Fans cheer for Los Angeles FC in the first half of an MLS soccer match agaisnt the Colorado Rapids, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP ...

Colorado Rapids midfielder Kellyn Acosta reacts after forward Jonathan Lewis scored a goal against Los Angeles FC in the first half of an MLS soccer m...

Colorado Rapids forward Jonathan Lewis celebrates after scoring a goal against Los Angeles FC in the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Nov. 7,...

Los Angeles FC defender Sebastien Ibeagha, front, pursues the ball with Colorado Rapids forward Diego Rubio in the first half of an MLS soccer match S...

Colorado Rapids midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye, front, drives down the pitch with the ball as Los Angeles FC forward Latif Blessing pursues in the first...

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Jonathan Lewis scored two goals on Sunday night as the Colorado Rapids eliminated Los Angeles FC from the playoffs with a 5-2 victory and moved into first place in the Western Conference.

The second goal from Lewis, in the 53rd minute, happened when Diego Rubio stole the ball deep in LA territory.

Collen Warner, Cole Bassett and Dominique Badji also scored for Colorado (17-7-10), who earned the first-round bye by a point when Seattle played to a 1-1 draw at Vancouver. It was the Rapids' first five-goal game this season.

Cristian Arango and Brian Rodriguez had second-half goals for Los Angeles (12-13-9), which also needed Vancouver to lose to make the playoffs.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-08 11:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
South Korean drivers panic buy urea as China limits supply
South Korean drivers panic buy urea as China limits supply
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15
Taipei hospital reports scabies outbreak
Taipei hospital reports scabies outbreak