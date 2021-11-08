Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Colorado 5, Los Angeles FC 2

By Associated Press
2021/11/08 09:34
Colorado 5, Los Angeles FC 2

Los Angeles FC 0 2 2
Colorado 2 3 5

First Half_1, Colorado, Lewis, 6 (Acosta), 18th minute; 2, Colorado, Warner, 1, 33rd.

Second Half_3, Colorado, Lewis, 7 (Rubio), 53rd; 4, Los Angeles FC, Arango, 14 (Rodriguez), 55th; 5, Colorado, Bassett, 5 (Barrios), 63rd; 6, Los Angeles FC, Rodriguez, 4 (Vela), 71st; 7, Colorado, Badji, 5 (Beitashour), 79th.

Goalies_Los Angeles FC, Jamal Blackman, Tomas Romero; Colorado, William Yarbrough, Clinton Irwin.

Yellow Cards_Price, Colorado, 15th; Wilson, Colorado, 72nd; Edwards, Los Angeles FC, 83rd.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Jeff Hosking, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Greg Dopka.

___

Lineups

Los Angeles FC_Jamal Blackman; Mamadou Fall (Tristan Blackmon, 86th), Sebastien Ibeagha (Carlos Vela, 31st), Moon-hwan Kim, Jesus Murillo, Diego Palacios; Jose Cifuentes, Brian Rodriguez; Cristian Arango, Latif Blessing, Raheem Edwards.

Colorado_William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Steven Beitashour, Mark-Anthony Kaye (Dominique Badji, 76th), Auston Trusty, Daniel Wilson; Kellyn Acosta, Jack Price (Cole Bassett, 56th), Collen Warner (Lucas Esteves, 68th); Jonathan Lewis (Michael Barrios, 56th), Diego Rubio (Andre Shinyashiki, 77th).

Updated : 2021-11-08 11:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
South Korean drivers panic buy urea as China limits supply
South Korean drivers panic buy urea as China limits supply
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15
Taipei hospital reports scabies outbreak
Taipei hospital reports scabies outbreak