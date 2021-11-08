Ricky Rubio has career-high 37 points, Cavaliers beat Knicks

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) defends against New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Ne... Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) defends against New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) and forward Dean Wade (32) vie for the ball against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) during... Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) and forward Dean Wade (32) vie for the ball against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guards Derrick Rose (4) and Evan Fournier (13) during the f... Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guards Derrick Rose (4) and Evan Fournier (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

NEW YORK (AP) — Ricky Rubio scored a career-high 37 to help the Cleveland Cavaliers outlast the New York Knicks 126-109 on Sunday night.

Cleveland has won four in a row to improve to 7-4. Evan Mobley added 26 points, Jarrett Allen had 18 and Darius Garland 16.

Rubio’s previous career high was 34 with Utah against San Antonio in 2018.

New York has lost three of four to fall to 6-4. Julius Randle led the Knicks with 19, and Derek Rose, who started at point guard, had with 15. Evan Fournier also had 15.

Down 57-56 at halftime, Cleveland outscored the Knicks 33-18 in the third quarter to enter the fourth with an 89-75 advantage.

New York only shot 9 of for 31 from 3-point range, while Cleveland was 19 of 35.

Cleveland announced late in the third quarter that guard Collin Sexton would miss the rest of the game because of a left knee injury. He had eight points and four assists in 12 1/2 minutes.

TIP-INS:

Cavaliers: Cleveland’s backcourt of the future may be set with the duo of Sexton and Garland. And the Cavaliers might have a front court duo in Allen and Mobley, the third overall pick in the 2021 draft. “The longer he’s on the floor, more good things happen because he’s that type of player,” coach JB Bickerstaff said about Mobley before the game.

Knicks: During his pregame availability, New York coach Tom Thibodeau said starting point guard Kemba Walker would not play because of an undisclosed injury and that " the medical people recommended rest.”

UP NEXT:

Cavaliers: Host Washington on Wednesday night.

Knicks: At Philadelphia on Monday night.