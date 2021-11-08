Real Salt Lake beats Sporting KC 1-0, clinches playoff berth

Real Salt Lake defender Aaron Herrera, left, gains control of the ball from Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi during the first half of an MLS... Real Salt Lake defender Aaron Herrera, left, gains control of the ball from Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Nick Tre. Smith)

Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi passes the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, ... Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi passes the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Nick Tre. Smith)

Sporting Kansas City forward Khiry Shelton heads the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, i... Sporting Kansas City forward Khiry Shelton heads the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Nick Tre. Smith)

Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa motivates his teammates during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake, Sunday, Nov. 7, 202... Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa motivates his teammates during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Nick Tre. Smith)

Sporting Kansas City head coach Peter Vermes and Real Salt Lake interim head coach Pablo Mastroeni interact prior to an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Nov.... Sporting Kansas City head coach Peter Vermes and Real Salt Lake interim head coach Pablo Mastroeni interact prior to an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Nick Tre. Smith)

Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach, center top, heads the ball away from Sporting Kansas City midfielder Remi Walter, right, during the first ha... Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach, center top, heads the ball away from Sporting Kansas City midfielder Remi Walter, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Nick Tre. Smith)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Damir Kreilach scored in stoppage time to put Real Salt Lake over Sporting Kansas City 1-0 on Sunday night and clinch a berth in the playoffs on the final day of the regular season.

Real Salt Lake (14-14-6), the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, will play second-seeded Seattle in the first round.

Sporting KC (17-10-7) went into the day with a chance to clinch the No. 1 seed, but fell to No. 3 and will play sixth-seeded Vancouver.

Kreilach put away a volley off a bicycle kick by Justin Meram from point-blank range to make it 1-0 in the fifth minute of stoppage time to keep Real Salt Lake's season alive.

David Ochoa had four saves for RSL. The 20-year-old goalkeeper in his third MLS season has four career shutouts, all in 2021.

