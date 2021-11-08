Durant, Harden help Nets beat Raptors for 5th straight win

TORONTO (AP) — Kevin Durant had 31 points, James Harden scored 16 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and the Brooklyn Nets won their fifth straight game, beating the Toronto Raptors 116-103 on Sunday.

Blake Griffin had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Patty Mills scored 13 points to help Steve Nash earn the victory in his first game in his home country as an NBA head coach. Harden also had 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Durant was playing in Toronto for the first time since tearing his left Achilles tendon while playing for Golden State in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals. The 11-time All-Star shot 11 for 18, going 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 at the free throw line. He had seven rebounds and seven assists.

Fred VanVleet scored 21 points for Toronto. Raptors forward Pascal Siakam made his first start of the season after missing the first 10 games because of left shoulder surgery. Siakam scored 15 points in 25 minutes.

WIZARDS 101, BUCKS 94

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 30 points and Washington beat Milwaukee.

Kyle Kuzma added 15 points and 10 rebounds to help Washington snap an eight-game losing streak in the series with the Bucks. Montrezl Harrell also had 15 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points and 18 rebounds for the defending champion Bucks. They have lost five of six to drop to 4-6.

CAVALIERS 126, KNICKS 109

NEW YORK (AP) — Ricky Rubio scored a career-high 37 to help Cleveland beat New York.

Cleveland has won four in a row to improve to 7-4. Evan Mobley added 26 points, Jarrett Allen had 18 and Darius Garland 16. Rubio’s previous career high was 34 with Utah against San Antonio in 2018.

Julius Randle led New York with 19 points.

MAGIC 107, JAZZ 100

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Cole Anthony scored 10 of his career-best 33 points in the fourth quarter and keyed a game-closing 24-11 run in Orlando's victory over Utah.

Wendell Carter Jr. added a season-best 22 points and 15 rebounds.

Donovan Mitchell scored 21 points for Utah. Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 15 rebounds.

PACERS 94, KINGS 91

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points and Indiana held off Sacramento after blowing a 15-point lead.

Domontas Sabonis had 17 points and 10 rebounds to help Indiana to its first win in Sacramento since 2018. T.J. McConnell added 17 point.

Harrison Barnes scored 22 points for Sacramento.