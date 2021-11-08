Medallia appoints Denise Miura to spearhead growth in Asia Pacific and Japan

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 8 November 2021 - Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, has appointed Ms Denise Miura as Vice-President to spearhead growth in Asia Pacific and Japan.









Ms Miura has deep experience working in the region for clients in the big data and analytics industry, having worked with MarkLogic for 17 years, where she set up and grew the Japan operations for the American-based enterprise software and data integration company.

Commenting on her appointment, Mr Greg Philiotis, Senior Vice President and Head of International, Medallia, said, "On behalf of everyone at Medallia, we welcome Denise on board. Her on-the-ground experience particularly in Japan, as well as strong knowledge of channel marketing and familiarity with the enterprise-grade software space are extremely valuable. Under her leadership, I am confident that Medallia APAC will continue to scale in this very important market – especially in the area of partnering companies to deliver real business impact."

Ms Miura said, "I am excited to be part of this high-growth company. Medallia has a great product that enables enterprises to build strong customer advocacy and an engaged workforce. Its focus on consultative selling and building long-term partnerships resonates with me. Amid the pandemic, we will step up our support for enterprises in APAC to accelerate their digital transformation by enabling them to seamlessly integrate both online and offline experiences, so as to connect better with their employees and customers. We believe these efforts will help enterprises effectively navigate the pandemic environment, make smarter decisions, and augment sales."

Medallia's operations in APAC has grown significantly from a single market presence in Australia to five markets, including New Zealand, Singapore, Japan and South Korea. With its award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud™, the firm has built a track record in APAC, in key industries such as automotive, telecommunications, retail and financial services.

Enterprises in these industries are keen to evolve from the traditional survey-focused voice of customer programs to Medallia's best-in-class operational customer experience programs. At the same time, as work-from-home becomes the new normal, enterprises are finding new ways to maintain team cohesiveness and boost morale.

To widen its outreach, Medallia has been expanding its reseller network with like-minded, top-tier system integrators in the region.





