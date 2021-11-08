Mercury to drop by 10 degrees in northern Taiwan today as cold front arrives

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) predicts that with the arrival of a cold front, temperatures in northern Taiwan this evening will be 10 degrees lower than the highs seen on Sunday (Nov. 7) with wet, cold conditions expected on Tuesday (Nov. 9).

CWB forecaster Lin Ding-yi (林定宜) said that a cold front arrived early this morning and that the northeast monsoon has strengthened. The weather bureau predicts that temperatures in the north will drop to 16 degrees Celsius, a 10-degree drop from Sunday.

Other parts of the country will see highs between 26 and 30 degrees during the day, but the lows will drop to 19 to 21 degrees in the evening. Lin said that the cold front will continue to push further south, bringing with it greater moisture and increasing the likelihood of precipitation in the north, northeast, east, and south as well as mountainous areas of central and southern Taiwan.

Due to the effects of the cold front and the northeast monsoon, the CWB issued a heavy rain advisory for six counties and cities today, including Keelung City, Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, and Miaoli County. It also issued a strong wind advisory for most of the country except Taipei City, Nantou County, Chiayi City, Kaohsiung City, and Lienchang County.

Lin predicted that on Tuesday (Nov. 9), the weather will be wet and cold as the cold front pushes further south and clouds roll in from southern China. Lin forecast brief showers in northern, northeastern, eastern, southeastern Taiwan as well as mountainous central and southern areas.

From Nov. 10-12, Lin predicts that the weather across the country will be dry and cold. The north, northeast, and east will be cold throughout the day, with radiative cooling affecting these areas in the early morning.

During this period, the low in central Taiwan and areas north will drop to around 15 degrees, with temperatures in open coastal areas likely to dip further. Lin advised the public to beware of large temperature fluctuations between day and night.

Line predicted that temperatures nationwide will not start to rise again until the weekend. Lin pointed out that from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning (Nov. 10), mountainous areas over 3,000 meters above sea level could see the mercury drop to zero degrees.

However, whether it snows will depend on the amount of moisture in the air, said Lin. He also warned of ice, frost, and fog on mountain roads.