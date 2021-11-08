Stray dogs in southern Taiwan find new purpose on farms

Stray dogs in Kaohsiung are hired as guards on fruit farms. Stray dogs in Kaohsiung are hired as guards on fruit farms. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A program run jointly by the Kaohsiung City Animal Protection Office (APO) and the Animal Protection Association (APA) will help sheltered canines start a new life on fruit farms.

The initiative is part of the city government’s endeavor to pursue “zero euthanasia” while relieving the burden of overwhelmed animal shelters. In a successful matchmaking effort, the first batch of 17 furry guards from a shelter in Yanchao District has embarked on their mission at their new homes.

Trained dogs will serve as a deterrent to invading monkeys — a persistent annoyance on local farms. They are also tasked with keeping thieves out, according to the APO.

A farmer and dog lover surnamed Kao (高) said it was a great joy to see the new companions full of spirit. He expressed his gratitude to those who made it happen, including for their assistance with setting up dog houses.

The scheme not only contributes to animal welfare but also serves the interest of humans, said the APO, adding that pet care subsidies will be granted to farmers as an incentive. Would-be owners are invited to join the program via the hotline: 07-6051002.



