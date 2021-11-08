Alexa
Philadelphia 1, New York City FC 1

By Associated Press
2021/11/08 06:56
Philadelphia 1 0 1
New York City FC 0 1 1

First Half_1, Philadelphia, Przybylko, 12 (Flach), 26th minute.

Second Half_2, New York City FC, Castellano, 18 (Moralez), 53rd.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joseph Bendik; New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza.

Yellow Cards_Glesnes, Philadelphia, 25th; Wagner, Philadelphia, 31st; Martinez, Philadelphia, 50th; Medina, New York City FC, 82nd; Bedoya, Philadelphia, 86th.

Red Cards_Zelalem, New York City FC, 23rd.

Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Jose Da Silva, Ryan Graves, Christopher Penso. 4th Official_Ismir Pekmic.

___

Lineups

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Maximilian Flach (Jack McGlynn, 66th), Daniel Gazdag (Paxten Aaronson, 66th), Jose Martinez, Jamiro Monteiro (Jesus Bueno, 90th+3); Kacper Przybylko (Cory Burke, 81st).

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Malte Amundsen, Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot; Jesus Medina, Alfredo Morales, Maxi Moralez, Santiago Rodriguez (Tayvon Gray, 89th), James Sands, Gedion Zelalem; Valentin Castellano.

Updated : 2021-11-08 08:38 GMT+08:00

