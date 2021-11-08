Alexa
Orlando City 2, Montreal 0

By Associated Press
2021/11/08 06:53
Orlando City 0 2 2
Montreal 0 0 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Orlando City, Mendez, 1, 55th minute; 2, Orlando City, Dike, 10 (Ruan), 85th.

Goalies_Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Mason Stajduhar; Montreal, Sebastian Breza, James Pantemis.

Yellow Cards_Van der Water, Orlando City, 34th; Piette, Montreal, 45th+1; Mendez, Orlando City, 56th; Junior Urso, Orlando City, 65th.

Red Cards_Camacho, Montreal, 79th.

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Carol Anne Chenard. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.

___

Lineups

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Emanuel Mas, Ruan (Kyle Smith, 87th); Junior Urso, Jhegson Mendez (Oriol Rosell, 89th), Mauricio Pereyra (Rodrigo Schlegel, 87th); Daryl Dike (Tesho Akindele, 89th), Benji Michel, Silvester Van der Water (Andres Perea, 46th).

Montreal_Sebastian Breza; Zachary Brault-Guillard, Rudy Camacho, Kamal Miller, Joel Waterman (Bjorn Johnsen, 76th); Mathieu Choiniere (Mustafa Kizza, 76th), Djordje Mihailovic, Samuel Piette (Ahmed Hamdi, 60th), Joaquin Torres, Victor Wanyama; Sunusi Ibrahim (Romell Quioto, 46th).

Updated : 2021-11-08 08:37 GMT+08:00

