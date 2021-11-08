Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Yankees decline option on LHP Rodríguez, promote C Sands

By Associated Press
2021/11/08 06:43
Yankees decline option on LHP Rodríguez, promote C Sands

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees declined a club option on left-handed reliever Joely Rodríguez and promoted catcher Donny Sands to the major league roster Sunday.

Rodríguez's option was worth $3 million and included a $500,000 buyout, which he'll receive along with the right to become a free agent. He was acquired from Texas along with Joey Gallo for minor leaguers Glenn Otto, Ezequiel Duran, Trevor Hauver and Josh Smith in July and pitched well down the stretch.

Frequently lined up against opponents' best left-handed hitters, Rodríguez was 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA in 21 games with the Yankees.

Sands split last season between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, hitting a combined .261 with 18 homers, 56 RBIs and a .792 OPS.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-08 08:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
South Korean drivers panic buy urea as China limits supply
South Korean drivers panic buy urea as China limits supply
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
Czech think tanker calls for 'one Taiwan policy'
Czech think tanker calls for 'one Taiwan policy'
Taipei hospital reports scabies outbreak
Taipei hospital reports scabies outbreak