Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

West Ham ends Liverpool's 25-game unbeaten run with 3-2 win

By Associated Press
2021/11/08 02:47
West Ham's manager David Moyes celebrates after West Ham's Kurt Zouma scored during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United an...
Liverpool's Divock Origi, left, and West Ham's Said Benrahma vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United a...

West Ham's manager David Moyes celebrates after West Ham's Kurt Zouma scored during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United an...

Liverpool's Divock Origi, left, and West Ham's Said Benrahma vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United a...

LONDON (AP) — Goalkeeper Alisson Becker helped West Ham score three goals, and Liverpool's 25-game unbeaten run ended.

A 3-2 victory Sunday allowed West Ham to dislodge Liverpool from third place in the Premier League, extending an impressive start to the season for David Moyes' side.

Alisson flapped in the air to allow Aaron Cresswell's inswinging corner to go through his hands in the fourth minute. After Trent Alexander-Arnold equalized at the end of the first half, Jarrod Bowen ran at the Liverpool defense before slipping the ball to Pablo Fornals whose shot was helped into the net by Alisson's weak touch. Another assist came from Bowen in the 74th when a corner was headed in by Kurt Zouma through Alisson's raised hands.

Although Divock Origi pulled one back, scoring on the turn, Liverpool couldn't find another goal to avoid a first loss in any competition since being knocked out of the Champions League last season by Real Madrid in April. It's even further back — into February — since the 2020 champions lost in the Premier League.

West Ham is now only three points behind leader Chelsea after finishing sixth last season for a highest finish since being fifth in 1999.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-08 04:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
South Korean drivers panic buy urea as China limits supply
South Korean drivers panic buy urea as China limits supply
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
Czech think tanker calls for 'one Taiwan policy'
Czech think tanker calls for 'one Taiwan policy'
Taipei hospital reports scabies outbreak
Taipei hospital reports scabies outbreak
Taiwan premier defies China after being blacklisted
Taiwan premier defies China after being blacklisted