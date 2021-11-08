New York City Marathon Champions

|Men
2021 — Albert Korir, Kenya, 2:08:22
2019 — Geoffrey Kamworor, Kenya, 2:08:13
2018 — Lelisa Desisa, Ethiopia, 2:05:59
2017 — Geoffrey Kamworor, Kenya, 2:10:53
2016 — Ghirmay Ghebreslassie, Eritrea, 2:07:51
2015 — Stanley Biwott, Kenya, 2:10:34
2014 — Wilson Kipsang, Kenya, 2:10:59
2013 — Geoffrey Mutai, Kenya, 2:08:24
2012 — Cancelled
2011 — Geoffrey Mutai, Kenya, 2:05:06
2010 — Gebre Gebrmariam, Ethiopia, 2:08:14
2009 — Meb Keflezighi, United States, 2:09:15
2008 — Marilson Gomes dos Santos, Brazil, 2:08:43
2007 — Martin Lel, Kenya, 2:09:04
2006 — Marilson Gomes dos Santos, Brazil, 2:09:58
2005 — Paul Tergat, Kenya, 2:09:30
2004 — Hendrik Ramaala, South Africa, 2:09:28
2003 — Martin Lel, Kenya, 2:10:30
2002 — Rodgers Rop, Kenya, 2:08:07
2001 — Tesfaye Jifar, Ethiopia, 2:07:43
2000 — Abdelkhader El Mouaziz, Morocco, 2:10:09
1999 — Joseph Chebet, Kenya, 2:09:14
1998 — John Kagwe, Kenya, 2:08:45
1997 — John Kagwe, Kenya, 2:08:12
1996 — Giacomo Leone, Italy, 2:09:54
1995 — German Silva, Mexico, 2:11:00
1994 — German Silva, Mexico, 2:11:21
1993 — Andres Espinosa, Mexico, 2:10:04
1992 — Willie Mtolo, South Africa, 2:09:29
1991 — Salvador Garcia, Mexico, 2:09:28
1990 — Douglas Wakihuri, Kenya, 2:12:39
1989 — Juma Ikangaa, Tanzania, 2:08:01
1988 — Steve Jones, Wales, 2:08:20
1987 — Ibrahim Hussein, Kenya, 2:11:01
1986 — Gianni Poli, Italy, 2:11:06
1985 — Orlando Pizzolato, Italy, 2:11:34
1984 — Orlando Pizzolato, Italy, 2:14:53
1983 — Rod Dixon, New Zealand, 2:08:59
1982 — Alberto Salazar, United States, 2:09:29
1981 — Alberto Salazar, United States, 2:08:13
1980 — Alberto Salazar, United States, 2:09:41
1979 — Bill Rodgers, United States, 2:11:42
1978 — Bill Rodgers, United States, 2:12:11
1977 — Bill Rodgers, United States, 2:11:28
1976 — Bill Rodgers, United States, 2:10:09
1975 — Tom Fleming, United States, 2:19:27
1974 — Norb Sander, United States, 2:26:30
1973 — Tom Fleming, United States, 2:21:54
1972 — Sheldon Karlin, United States, 2:27:52
1971 — Norm Higgins, United States, 2:22:54
1970 — Gary Muhrcke, United States, 2:31:38
|Women
2021 — Peres Jepchirchir, Kenya, 2:22:39
2019 — Joyciline Jepkosgei, Kenya, 2:22:38
2018 — Mary Keitany, Kenya, 2:22:48
2017 — Shalane Flanagan, United States, 2:26:53
2016 — Mary Keitany, Kenya, 2:24:26
2015 — Mary Keitany, Kenya, 2:24:25
2014 — Mary Keitany, Kenya, 2:25:07
2013 — Priscah Jeptoo, Kenya, 2:25:07
2012 — Cancelled
2011 — Firehiwot Dado, Ethiopia, 2:23:15
2010 — Edna Kiplagat, Kenya, 2:28:20
2009 — Derartu Tulu, Ethiopia, 2:28:52
2008 — Paula Radcliffe, Britain, 2:23:56
2007 — Paula Radcliffe, Britain, 2:23:09
2006 — Jelena Prokopcuka, Latvia, 2:25:05
2005 — Jelena Prokopcuka, Latvia, 2:24:41
2004 — Paula Radcliffe, Britain, 2:23:10
2003 — Margaret Okayo, Kenya, 2:22:31
2002 — Joyce Chepchumba, Kenya, 2:25:56
2001 — Margaret Okayo, Kenya, 2:24:21
2000 — Ludmila Petrova, Russia, 2:25:45
1999 — Adriana Fernandez, Mexico, 2:25:06
1998 — Franca Fiacconi, Italy, 2:25:17
1997 — Franziska Rochat-Moser, Switzerland, 2:28:43
1996 — Anuta Catuna, Romania, 2:28.18
1995 — Tegla Loroupe, Kenya, 2:28:06
1994 — Tegla Loroupe, Kenya, 2:27:37
1993 — Uta Pippig, Germany, 2:26:24
1992 — Lisa Ondiecki, Australia, 2:24:40
1991 — Liz McColgan, Scotland, 2:27:23
1990 — Wanda Panfil, Poland, 2:30:45
1989 — Ingrid Kristiansen, Norway, 2:25:30
1988 — Grete Waitz, Norway, 2:28:07
1987 — Priscilla Welch, Britain, 2:30:17
1986 — Grete Waitz, Norway, 2:28:06
1985 — Grete Waitz, Norway, 2:28:34
1984 — Grete Waitz, Norway, 2:29:30
1983 — Grete Waitz, Norway, 2:27:00
1982 — Grete Waitz, Norway, 2:27:14
1981 — Allison Roe, New Zealand, 2:25:29
1980 — Grete Waitz, Norway, 2:25:41
1979 — Grete Waitz, Norway, 2:27:33
1978 — Grete Waitz, Norway, 2:32:30
1977 — Miki Gorman, Japan, 2:43:10
1976 — Miki Gorman, Japan, 2:39:11
1975 — Kim Merritt, United States, 2:46:14
1974 — Kathrine Switzer, United States, 3:07:29
1973 — Nina Kuscik, United States, 2:57:07
1972 — Nina Kuscik, United States, 3:18:41
1971 — Beth Bonner, United States, 2:55:22
1970 — No finisher