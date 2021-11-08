Alexa
Barnes' equalizer earns point for Leicester at Leeds

By Associated Press
2021/11/08 01:02
Leicester City's Harvey Barnes celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds and Leicester Citt at Elland Road, Leed...
Leicester City's Youri Tielemans, left, and Leeds United's Raphinha battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds a...

LEEDS, England (AP) — Harvey Barnes struck a superb first-half equalizer as Leicester held firm to take a point in a 1-1 draw at resurgent Leeds in the Premier League on Sunday.

Barnes produced a brilliant, curling finish as Leicester responded immediately after Leeds had taken a deserved lead at Elland Road through Raphinha’s 26th-minute free kick.

Leeds carved out enough chances as it chased back-to-back league wins for the first time this season, while Leicester defender Ricardo Pereira stabbed the ball against his own post in the first half.

Raphinha curled Leeds into a deserved lead when his free kick bounced inside Kasper Schmeichel’s far post, but the hosts’ advantage didn't last long.

Straight from the restart, Barnes cut inside from the left and, after shifting the ball on to his right foot, curled the ball beyond Illan Meslier and into the top corner.

Having failed to convert several chances, Leeds was given a reprieve in the 67th when Ademola Lookman’s far-post effort was ruled out for offside by VAR.

Wilfred Ndidi scuffed his shot as Leicester still threatened to snatch all three points in the closing stages before Leeds’ hopes of victory ended when Raphinha’s thumping drive whistled over.

Midtable Leicester has 15 points, four more than Leeds.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-08 02:33 GMT+08:00

