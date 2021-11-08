Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Smith Rowe scores again to lead Arsenal to win over Watford

By Associated Press
2021/11/08 00:48
Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Watford at the Emirates Stadium, Lond...
Watford's Juraj Kucka, second left, makes a challenge on Arsenal's Nuno Tavares resulting in him being sent off after receiving his second yellow card...
Watford's Juraj Kucka is shown a red card after receiving his second yellow card for a challenge on Arsenal's Nuno Tavares, during the English Premie...
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores a goal before it is then overruled for offside, during the English Premier League soccer match between Arse...

Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Watford at the Emirates Stadium, Lond...

Watford's Juraj Kucka, second left, makes a challenge on Arsenal's Nuno Tavares resulting in him being sent off after receiving his second yellow card...

Watford's Juraj Kucka is shown a red card after receiving his second yellow card for a challenge on Arsenal's Nuno Tavares, during the English Premie...

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores a goal before it is then overruled for offside, during the English Premier League soccer match between Arse...

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal goes into the international break fifth in the Premier League after Emile Smith Rowe clinched a 1-0 victory over Watford on Sunday.

Having opened the season with three losses, Mikel Arteta’s side is now on a 10-game unbeaten run with Smith Rowe scoring in his last three league games.

Benjamin White rode a number of challenges before being tackled, with the ball breaking into the path of Smith Rowe to net in the 56th minute.

Watford was reduced to 10 men in the 89th when Juraj Kucka was shown a second yellow card for catching Nuno Tavares in an attempt to clear the ball from the edge of the box.

Claudio Ranieri's side remains two points and a place above the relegation zone.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-08 02:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
South Korean drivers panic buy urea as China limits supply
South Korean drivers panic buy urea as China limits supply
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
Czech think tanker calls for 'one Taiwan policy'
Czech think tanker calls for 'one Taiwan policy'
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
Taipei hospital reports scabies outbreak
Taipei hospital reports scabies outbreak
Taiwan premier defies China after being blacklisted
Taiwan premier defies China after being blacklisted