Sunday At Kungliga tennishallen Stockholm Purse: €508,600 Surface: Hardcourt indoor STOCKHOLM (AP) _ Results Sunday from Stockholm Open at Kungliga tennishallen (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Qualification

Denis Istomin (6), Uzbekistan, def. Jozef Kovalik (2), Slovakia, 6-4, 7-5.

Andrea Vavassori, Italy, def. Nino Serdarusic (5), Croatia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Viktor Durasovic, Norway, def. Adrian Menendez-Maceiras, Spain, 6-3, 6-2.

Pavel Kotov (8), Russia, def. Egor Gerasimov (1), Belarus, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Tommy Paul, United States, def. Leo Borg, Sweden, 6-4, 6-2.