SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/07 23:09
All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 7 7 0 0 0 14 29 13
Quad City 8 6 1 0 1 13 33 16
Evansville 8 6 2 0 0 12 26 18
Knoxville 6 5 1 0 0 10 15 10
Pensacola 7 4 2 1 0 9 23 18
Fayetteville 6 4 2 0 0 8 15 11
Peoria 5 3 2 0 0 6 14 8
Birmingham 8 1 4 3 0 5 22 36
Roanoke 5 0 2 1 2 3 10 18
Macon 6 0 5 0 1 1 8 24
Vermilion County 6 0 6 0 0 0 6 29

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Knoxville 3, Fayetteville 1

Huntsville 2, Roanoke 1

Quad City 8, Vermilion County 1

Pensacola 4, Birmingham 2

Peoria 3, Evansville 1

Macon at Roanoke, ppd

Sunday's Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Macon at Roanoke, 3:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Updated : 2021-11-08 01:02 GMT+08:00

