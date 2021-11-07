NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 11 10 0 1 21 46 24 Carolina 10 9 1 0 18 39 20 Toronto 12 7 4 1 15 32 32 N.Y. Rangers 12 6 3 3 15 29 34 Philadelphia 10 6 2 2 14 32 25 Columbus 10 7 3 0 14 32 28 Washington 11 5 2 4 14 37 29 Tampa Bay 11 6 3 2 14 35 35 N.Y. Islanders 9 5 2 2 12 25 20 New Jersey 10 5 3 2 12 26 30 Buffalo 11 5 4 2 12 33 31 Detroit 12 5 5 2 12 34 42 Pittsburgh 10 4 3 3 11 33 32 Boston 9 5 4 0 10 25 26 Ottawa 11 3 7 1 7 28 40 Montreal 13 3 10 0 6 26 45

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 10 9 1 0 18 45 28 Calgary 11 7 1 3 17 40 22 St. Louis 9 7 1 1 15 36 21 Minnesota 10 7 3 0 14 32 34 Winnipeg 11 6 3 2 14 37 32 San Jose 11 6 4 1 13 32 30 Anaheim 12 5 4 3 13 38 36 Nashville 11 6 5 0 12 31 31 Vegas 11 6 5 0 12 31 33 Los Angeles 11 5 5 1 11 30 31 Dallas 10 4 4 2 10 22 29 Colorado 10 4 5 1 9 30 36 Vancouver 11 4 6 1 9 27 30 Seattle 12 4 7 1 9 34 40 Chicago 12 1 9 2 4 26 47 Arizona 12 1 10 1 3 19 49

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 3

Florida 5, Carolina 2

Philadelphia 2, Washington 1

Columbus 4, Colorado 2

Detroit 4, Buffalo 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 2, Winnipeg 0

Toronto 5, Boston 2

Vegas 5, Montreal 2

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 4, SO

Arizona 5, Seattle 4

Calgary 6, N.Y. Rangers 0

New Jersey 3, San Jose 2, SO

Sunday's Games

Vegas at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Florida at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 10 p.m.