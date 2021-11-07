Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/07 23:00
NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 11 10 0 1 21 46 24
Carolina 10 9 1 0 18 39 20
Toronto 12 7 4 1 15 32 32
N.Y. Rangers 12 6 3 3 15 29 34
Philadelphia 10 6 2 2 14 32 25
Columbus 10 7 3 0 14 32 28
Washington 11 5 2 4 14 37 29
Tampa Bay 11 6 3 2 14 35 35
N.Y. Islanders 9 5 2 2 12 25 20
New Jersey 10 5 3 2 12 26 30
Buffalo 11 5 4 2 12 33 31
Detroit 12 5 5 2 12 34 42
Pittsburgh 10 4 3 3 11 33 32
Boston 9 5 4 0 10 25 26
Ottawa 11 3 7 1 7 28 40
Montreal 13 3 10 0 6 26 45
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 10 9 1 0 18 45 28
Calgary 11 7 1 3 17 40 22
St. Louis 9 7 1 1 15 36 21
Minnesota 10 7 3 0 14 32 34
Winnipeg 11 6 3 2 14 37 32
San Jose 11 6 4 1 13 32 30
Anaheim 12 5 4 3 13 38 36
Nashville 11 6 5 0 12 31 31
Vegas 11 6 5 0 12 31 33
Los Angeles 11 5 5 1 11 30 31
Dallas 10 4 4 2 10 22 29
Colorado 10 4 5 1 9 30 36
Vancouver 11 4 6 1 9 27 30
Seattle 12 4 7 1 9 34 40
Chicago 12 1 9 2 4 26 47
Arizona 12 1 10 1 3 19 49

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 3

Florida 5, Carolina 2

Philadelphia 2, Washington 1

Columbus 4, Colorado 2

Detroit 4, Buffalo 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 2, Winnipeg 0

Toronto 5, Boston 2

Vegas 5, Montreal 2

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 4, SO

Arizona 5, Seattle 4

Calgary 6, N.Y. Rangers 0

New Jersey 3, San Jose 2, SO

Sunday's Games

Vegas at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Florida at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-11-08 01:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
South Korean drivers panic buy urea as China limits supply
South Korean drivers panic buy urea as China limits supply
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
Czech think tanker calls for 'one Taiwan policy'
Czech think tanker calls for 'one Taiwan policy'
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
Taipei hospital reports scabies outbreak
Taipei hospital reports scabies outbreak
Taiwan premier defies China after being blacklisted
Taiwan premier defies China after being blacklisted