|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Chelsea
|11
|8
|2
|1
|27
|4
|26
|Man City
|11
|7
|2
|2
|22
|6
|23
|Liverpool
|10
|6
|4
|0
|29
|8
|22
|West Ham
|10
|6
|2
|2
|20
|11
|20
|Man United
|11
|5
|2
|4
|19
|17
|17
|Brighton
|11
|4
|5
|2
|12
|12
|17
|Arsenal
|10
|5
|2
|3
|12
|13
|17
|Wolverhampton
|11
|5
|1
|5
|11
|12
|16
|Crystal Palace
|11
|3
|6
|2
|15
|14
|15
|Tottenham
|10
|5
|0
|5
|9
|16
|15
|Everton
|10
|4
|2
|4
|16
|16
|14
|Leicester
|10
|4
|2
|4
|15
|17
|14
|Southampton
|11
|3
|5
|3
|10
|12
|14
|Brentford
|11
|3
|3
|5
|13
|14
|12
|Aston Villa
|11
|3
|1
|7
|14
|20
|10
|Watford
|10
|3
|1
|6
|12
|18
|10
|Leeds
|10
|2
|4
|4
|10
|17
|10
|Burnley
|11
|1
|5
|5
|11
|17
|8
|Newcastle
|11
|0
|5
|6
|12
|24
|5
|Norwich
|11
|1
|2
|8
|5
|26
|5
___
Leicester 0, Arsenal 2
Burnley 3, Brentford 1
Liverpool 2, Brighton 2
Man City 0, Crystal Palace 2
Newcastle 0, Chelsea 3
Watford 0, Southampton 1
Tottenham 0, Man United 3
Norwich 1, Leeds 2
Aston Villa 1, West Ham 4
Wolverhampton 2, Everton 1
Southampton 1, Aston Villa 0
Man United 0, Man City 2
Brentford 1, Norwich 2
Chelsea 1, Burnley 1
Crystal Palace 2, Wolverhampton 0
Brighton 1, Newcastle 1
Arsenal vs. Watford, 9 a.m.
Everton vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m.
Leeds vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
Leicester vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Man United, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Bournemouth
|17
|12
|4
|1
|31
|10
|40
|Fulham
|17
|12
|2
|3
|44
|14
|38
|West Brom
|17
|9
|5
|3
|27
|15
|32
|Coventry
|17
|9
|3
|5
|25
|21
|30
|Stoke
|17
|8
|4
|5
|22
|19
|28
|QPR
|17
|7
|5
|5
|28
|24
|26
|Blackburn
|17
|7
|5
|5
|28
|26
|26
|Huddersfield
|17
|7
|4
|6
|21
|20
|25
|Millwall
|17
|6
|7
|4
|17
|17
|25
|Blackpool
|17
|7
|4
|6
|19
|20
|25
|Luton Town
|17
|6
|6
|5
|26
|22
|24
|Swansea
|17
|6
|5
|6
|20
|22
|23
|Nottingham Forest
|17
|6
|4
|7
|23
|22
|22
|Middlesbrough
|17
|6
|4
|7
|19
|19
|22
|Birmingham
|17
|6
|4
|7
|18
|19
|22
|Reading
|17
|7
|1
|9
|22
|28
|22
|Preston
|17
|5
|6
|6
|18
|22
|21
|Sheffield United
|17
|5
|4
|8
|22
|26
|19
|Bristol City
|17
|5
|4
|8
|19
|27
|19
|Cardiff
|17
|4
|3
|10
|17
|31
|15
|Peterborough
|17
|4
|3
|10
|17
|32
|15
|Hull
|17
|3
|3
|11
|11
|22
|12
|Barnsley
|17
|2
|5
|10
|12
|25
|11
|Derby
|17
|3
|9
|5
|13
|16
|6
___
Fulham 3, West Brom 0
Bristol City 2, Barnsley 1
Derby 1, Blackburn 2
Huddersfield 1, Millwall 0
Hull 0, Coventry 1
Middlesbrough 0, Birmingham 2
Preston 2, Luton Town 0
Sheffield United 0, Blackpool 1
Stoke 3, Cardiff 3
Swansea 3, Peterborough 0
Reading 0, Bournemouth 2
Birmingham 3, Bristol City 0
Coventry 1, Swansea 2
Luton Town 3, Middlesbrough 1
Millwall 1, Reading 0
Nottingham Forest 1, Sheffield United 1
Peterborough 1, Huddersfield 1
Barnsley 2, Derby 1
Blackburn 0, Fulham 7
Blackpool 0, Stoke 1
Bournemouth 1, Preston 2
Cardiff 0, QPR 1
West Brom 1, Hull 0
Barnsley 0, Hull 2
Birmingham 1, Reading 2
Blackburn 3, Sheffield United 1
Bournemouth 4, Swansea 0
Cardiff 2, Huddersfield 1
Coventry 3, Bristol City 2
Luton Town 0, Stoke 1
Millwall 1, Derby 1
Nottingham Forest 3, Preston 0
Peterborough 0, Fulham 1
West Brom 1, Middlesbrough 1
Blackpool 1, QPR 1
QPR vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wigan
|16
|11
|1
|4
|30
|13
|34
|Plymouth
|16
|9
|6
|1
|28
|14
|33
|Rotherham
|16
|9
|4
|3
|29
|12
|31
|Wycombe
|16
|9
|4
|3
|26
|20
|31
|Sunderland
|15
|9
|1
|5
|25
|21
|28
|Oxford United
|15
|8
|3
|4
|26
|17
|27
|Milton Keynes Dons
|15
|7
|4
|4
|27
|21
|25
|Sheffield Wednesday
|16
|6
|7
|3
|20
|15
|25
|Ipswich
|16
|6
|5
|5
|34
|25
|23
|Cambridge United
|16
|5
|7
|4
|22
|24
|22
|Burton Albion
|16
|6
|4
|6
|16
|21
|22
|Accrington Stanley
|15
|6
|3
|6
|19
|25
|21
|Lincoln
|16
|5
|5
|6
|20
|20
|20
|Portsmouth
|16
|5
|5
|6
|19
|21
|20
|Cheltenham
|16
|5
|5
|6
|20
|27
|20
|Bolton
|16
|5
|4
|7
|22
|26
|19
|AFC Wimbledon
|15
|4
|5
|6
|20
|24
|17
|Charlton
|16
|4
|4
|8
|21
|24
|16
|Gillingham
|16
|3
|7
|6
|15
|21
|16
|Morecambe
|16
|4
|3
|9
|25
|30
|15
|Shrewsbury
|16
|4
|3
|9
|15
|22
|15
|Fleetwood Town
|15
|3
|5
|7
|26
|27
|14
|Doncaster
|16
|3
|3
|10
|11
|29
|12
|Crewe
|16
|1
|6
|9
|12
|29
|9
___
Cambridge United 1, AFC Wimbledon 0
Charlton 4, Doncaster 0
Cheltenham 2, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Crewe 1, Milton Keynes Dons 4
Fleetwood Town 3, Wycombe 3
Gillingham 0, Accrington Stanley 0
Lincoln 1, Shrewsbury 1
Oxford United 3, Morecambe 1
Plymouth 2, Ipswich 1
Portsmouth 1, Bolton 0
Rotherham 5, Sunderland 1
Wigan 2, Burton Albion 0
Charlton 1, Rotherham 1
Fleetwood Town 2, Wigan 3
Wycombe 1, Ipswich 4
Crewe 1, Doncaster 1
Sheffield Wednesday 3, Sunderland 0
Morecambe 0, Cambridge United 2
Portsmouth 1, Cheltenham 1
Bolton vs. Crewe, 3 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m. ppd
Sunderland vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|15
|9
|4
|2
|27
|13
|31
|Port Vale
|15
|8
|4
|3
|27
|15
|28
|Northampton
|15
|8
|3
|4
|20
|11
|27
|Exeter
|15
|6
|8
|1
|25
|15
|26
|Swindon
|15
|7
|5
|3
|22
|15
|26
|Leyton Orient
|15
|5
|8
|2
|25
|12
|23
|Harrogate Town
|15
|6
|5
|4
|27
|20
|23
|Newport County
|15
|6
|5
|4
|25
|18
|23
|Sutton United
|15
|7
|2
|6
|23
|18
|23
|Hartlepool
|15
|7
|2
|6
|17
|20
|23
|Tranmere
|15
|6
|4
|5
|11
|10
|22
|Bradford
|15
|5
|6
|4
|21
|18
|21
|Rochdale
|15
|5
|5
|5
|19
|19
|20
|Walsall
|15
|5
|5
|5
|19
|19
|20
|Barrow
|15
|4
|6
|5
|20
|20
|18
|Bristol Rovers
|15
|5
|3
|7
|17
|23
|18
|Colchester
|15
|4
|5
|6
|12
|19
|17
|Crawley Town
|15
|5
|2
|8
|17
|25
|17
|Salford
|15
|4
|4
|7
|16
|17
|16
|Mansfield Town
|15
|3
|5
|7
|14
|20
|14
|Stevenage
|15
|3
|5
|7
|11
|26
|14
|Oldham
|15
|3
|3
|9
|11
|22
|12
|Carlisle
|15
|2
|6
|7
|11
|24
|12
|Scunthorpe
|15
|2
|5
|8
|11
|29
|11
___
Northampton 3, Carlisle 0
Bradford 1, Forest Green 1
Colchester 2, Scunthorpe 1
Crawley Town 1, Port Vale 4
Harrogate Town 0, Bristol Rovers 1
Mansfield Town 2, Tranmere 0
Newport County 5, Stevenage 0
Oldham 1, Swindon 3
Salford 1, Exeter 2
Sutton United 0, Walsall 1
Leyton Orient 5, Hartlepool 0
Barrow 1, Rochdale 2
Hartlepool vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.
Port Vale vs. Bradford, 7 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Barrow, 8 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.