All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|9
|7
|0
|2
|0
|16
|31
|20
|Hartford
|10
|7
|2
|1
|0
|15
|32
|22
|Hershey
|9
|4
|2
|2
|1
|11
|21
|23
|WB/Scranton
|10
|5
|4
|0
|1
|11
|22
|29
|Providence
|9
|4
|3
|1
|1
|10
|24
|26
|Charlotte
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|28
|25
|Bridgeport
|10
|3
|5
|0
|2
|8
|25
|34
|Lehigh Valley
|9
|1
|6
|2
|0
|4
|17
|28
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|26
|11
|Cleveland
|10
|4
|2
|1
|3
|12
|28
|31
|Syracuse
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|11
|30
|28
|Rochester
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|32
|34
|Toronto
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|27
|30
|Laval
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|9
|30
|28
|Belleville
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|8
|31
|35
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manitoba
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|11
|26
|22
|Chicago
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|26
|18
|Iowa
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|28
|25
|Grand Rapids
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|9
|26
|28
|Texas
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|25
|23
|Milwaukee
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|20
|23
|Rockford
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|17
|29
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|9
|8
|0
|0
|1
|17
|38
|20
|Stockton
|8
|7
|0
|1
|0
|15
|28
|14
|Henderson
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|11
|27
|25
|Bakersfield
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|9
|25
|29
|Colorado
|10
|4
|5
|0
|1
|9
|34
|38
|Abbotsford
|9
|3
|4
|2
|0
|8
|22
|26
|Tucson
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0
|7
|18
|24
|San Jose
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|16
|23
|San Diego
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|19
|28
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Texas 7, San Jose 3
Charlotte 7, Lehigh Valley 3
Belleville 3, Cleveland 2
Grand Rapids 2, Rockford 1
Hartford 4, WB/Scranton 3
Milwaukee 5, Iowa 2
Providence 3, Hershey 0
Springfield 4, Bridgeport 1
Syracuse 4, Laval 0
Utica 5, Toronto 2
Manitoba 5, Chicago 1
Stockton 2, Abbotsford 1
Colorado 3, San Diego 2
Henderson 3, Tucson 2
Ontario 6, Bakersfield 3
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Hershey, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Laval at Utica, 5 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Texas at San Jose, 6 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Rochester at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.