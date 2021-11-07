All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 9 7 0 2 0 16 31 20 Hartford 10 7 2 1 0 15 32 22 Hershey 9 4 2 2 1 11 21 23 WB/Scranton 10 5 4 0 1 11 22 29 Providence 9 4 3 1 1 10 24 26 Charlotte 8 4 3 1 0 9 28 25 Bridgeport 10 3 5 0 2 8 25 34 Lehigh Valley 9 1 6 2 0 4 17 28

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 6 6 0 0 0 12 26 11 Cleveland 10 4 2 1 3 12 28 31 Syracuse 9 5 3 1 0 11 30 28 Rochester 8 5 3 0 0 10 32 34 Toronto 9 5 4 0 0 10 27 30 Laval 9 4 4 1 0 9 30 28 Belleville 10 4 6 0 0 8 31 35

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Manitoba 9 5 3 1 0 11 26 22 Chicago 7 5 2 0 0 10 26 18 Iowa 8 4 3 1 0 9 28 25 Grand Rapids 9 4 4 0 1 9 26 28 Texas 9 4 5 0 0 8 25 23 Milwaukee 7 3 4 0 0 6 20 23 Rockford 7 2 5 0 0 4 17 29

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Ontario 9 8 0 0 1 17 38 20 Stockton 8 7 0 1 0 15 28 14 Henderson 9 5 3 1 0 11 27 25 Bakersfield 9 4 4 0 1 9 25 29 Colorado 10 4 5 0 1 9 34 38 Abbotsford 9 3 4 2 0 8 22 26 Tucson 8 3 4 1 0 7 18 24 San Jose 6 2 3 1 0 5 16 23 San Diego 7 2 5 0 0 4 19 28

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Texas 7, San Jose 3

Charlotte 7, Lehigh Valley 3

Belleville 3, Cleveland 2

Grand Rapids 2, Rockford 1

Hartford 4, WB/Scranton 3

Milwaukee 5, Iowa 2

Providence 3, Hershey 0

Springfield 4, Bridgeport 1

Syracuse 4, Laval 0

Utica 5, Toronto 2

Manitoba 5, Chicago 1

Stockton 2, Abbotsford 1

Colorado 3, San Diego 2

Henderson 3, Tucson 2

Ontario 6, Bakersfield 3

Sunday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Laval at Utica, 5 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.