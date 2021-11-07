Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/07 23:09
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 9 7 0 2 0 16 31 20
Hartford 10 7 2 1 0 15 32 22
Hershey 9 4 2 2 1 11 21 23
WB/Scranton 10 5 4 0 1 11 22 29
Providence 9 4 3 1 1 10 24 26
Charlotte 8 4 3 1 0 9 28 25
Bridgeport 10 3 5 0 2 8 25 34
Lehigh Valley 9 1 6 2 0 4 17 28
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 6 6 0 0 0 12 26 11
Cleveland 10 4 2 1 3 12 28 31
Syracuse 9 5 3 1 0 11 30 28
Rochester 8 5 3 0 0 10 32 34
Toronto 9 5 4 0 0 10 27 30
Laval 9 4 4 1 0 9 30 28
Belleville 10 4 6 0 0 8 31 35
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manitoba 9 5 3 1 0 11 26 22
Chicago 7 5 2 0 0 10 26 18
Iowa 8 4 3 1 0 9 28 25
Grand Rapids 9 4 4 0 1 9 26 28
Texas 9 4 5 0 0 8 25 23
Milwaukee 7 3 4 0 0 6 20 23
Rockford 7 2 5 0 0 4 17 29
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 9 8 0 0 1 17 38 20
Stockton 8 7 0 1 0 15 28 14
Henderson 9 5 3 1 0 11 27 25
Bakersfield 9 4 4 0 1 9 25 29
Colorado 10 4 5 0 1 9 34 38
Abbotsford 9 3 4 2 0 8 22 26
Tucson 8 3 4 1 0 7 18 24
San Jose 6 2 3 1 0 5 16 23
San Diego 7 2 5 0 0 4 19 28

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Texas 7, San Jose 3

Charlotte 7, Lehigh Valley 3

Belleville 3, Cleveland 2

Grand Rapids 2, Rockford 1

Hartford 4, WB/Scranton 3

Milwaukee 5, Iowa 2

Providence 3, Hershey 0

Springfield 4, Bridgeport 1

Syracuse 4, Laval 0

Utica 5, Toronto 2

Manitoba 5, Chicago 1

Stockton 2, Abbotsford 1

Colorado 3, San Diego 2

Henderson 3, Tucson 2

Ontario 6, Bakersfield 3

Sunday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Laval at Utica, 5 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.