NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/11/07 23:09
Through Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 10 10 13 23 12 2 4 0 4 33 30.3
Connor McDavid Edmonton 10 8 14 22 5 2 4 0 1 46 17.4
Alex Ovechkin Washington 11 10 8 18 8 2 2 1 0 54 18.5
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 11 8 8 16 5 0 1 0 0 46 17.4
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Edmonton 10 0 14 14 5 0 0 0 0 20 0.0
Brad Marchand Boston 9 4 10 14 -1 8 0 0 0 18 22.2
Johnny Gaudreau Calgary 11 4 10 14 9 0 0 0 1 31 12.9
Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 11 6 8 14 -4 0 3 0 1 32 18.8
Andrei Svechnikov Carolina 10 7 7 14 9 18 1 0 1 38 18.4
Elias Lindholm Calgary 11 7 7 14 12 2 2 1 2 32 21.9
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 11 7 7 14 0 2 2 0 0 36 19.4
Lucas Raymond Detroit 12 5 8 13 5 2 2 0 0 34 14.7
Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 11 5 8 13 4 4 1 1 1 33 15.2
Oliver Bjorkstrand Columbus 10 5 8 13 -1 2 2 0 0 27 18.5
Troy Terry Anaheim 11 7 6 13 0 4 2 0 1 24 29.2
Tyler Bertuzzi Detroit 9 8 5 13 10 10 1 0 2 24 33.3
Adam Fox N.Y. Rangers 12 2 10 12 3 6 0 0 1 28 7.1
Mitch Marner Toronto 12 3 9 12 4 4 0 0 2 38 7.9
Drake Batherson Ottawa 11 5 7 12 0 2 0 0 0 32 15.6
John Tavares Toronto 12 6 6 12 3 8 0 0 0 43 14.0

Updated : 2021-11-08 01:01 GMT+08:00

