Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Marseille drops points in 0-0 home draw with 10-man Metz

By Associated Press
2021/11/07 22:41
Metz's Kevin N'Doram, center, is challenged by Marseille's Matteo Guendouzi, left, and Marseille's Leonardo Balerdi during the French League One socce...
Metz's Jemerson, right, is shown a red card during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Metz at the Stade Velodrome stadium in Mar...
Metz's Boubakar Kouyate, left, is shown a yellow card during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Metz at the Stade Velodrome stad...
Metz's Fabien Centonze reacts during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Metz at the Stade Velodrome stadium in Marseille, Sunday...

Metz's Kevin N'Doram, center, is challenged by Marseille's Matteo Guendouzi, left, and Marseille's Leonardo Balerdi during the French League One socce...

Metz's Jemerson, right, is shown a red card during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Metz at the Stade Velodrome stadium in Mar...

Metz's Boubakar Kouyate, left, is shown a yellow card during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Metz at the Stade Velodrome stad...

Metz's Fabien Centonze reacts during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Metz at the Stade Velodrome stadium in Marseille, Sunday...

PARIS (AP) — Marseille dropped vital points in the French league after it failed to break down 10-man Metz in the second half and drew 0-0 at home on Sunday.

Including stoppage time, Marseille had an extra player for more than 40 minutes after Metz central defender Jemerson was sent off in the 56th.

Brazilian midfielder Gerson scored two minutes later for Marseille, but his close-range effort was ruled out after a video review picked up a foul on defender Dylan Bronn.

The 1 p.m. kickoff was perhaps unfair on Marseille, which played a Europa League game on Thursday night. The draw leaves it in fourth place.

Nice needed only a draw at home to midtable Montpellier later Sunday to overtake Lens and move into second place on goal difference.

Nice striker Andy Delort was set to face the club that sold him this summer in a move that angered Montpellier fans.

Runaway league leader Paris Saint-Germain won 3-2 at Bordeaux on Saturday but conceded careless late goals after leading 3-0.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-08 01:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
South Korean drivers panic buy urea as China limits supply
South Korean drivers panic buy urea as China limits supply
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
Czech think tanker calls for 'one Taiwan policy'
Czech think tanker calls for 'one Taiwan policy'
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
Taipei hospital reports scabies outbreak
Taipei hospital reports scabies outbreak
Taiwan premier defies China after being blacklisted
Taiwan premier defies China after being blacklisted