Sunday At Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy Paris Purse: €2,603,700 Surface: Hardcourt indoor PARIS (AP) _ Results Sunday from Tennis Paris Masters at Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy (seedings in parentheses): Men's Doubles Championship

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (3), France, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 11-9.