Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/11/07 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, November 7, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;S;15;83%;57%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sunshine;33;23;Sunny and pleasant;32;24;NE;11;43%;2%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;27;11;Clouds and sun;25;10;E;4;29%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Rain;16;11;Cloudy;17;12;W;14;54%;90%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;13;7;A shower in places;12;5;SW;14;81%;50%;1

Anchorage, United States;Variable cloudiness;0;-6;Partly sunny;-2;-8;NNE;6;71%;0%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cold;10;3;Sunny;13;4;ESE;8;42%;1%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;2;-8;Some sun;3;-7;SSW;12;42%;1%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower in the a.m.;30;22;Partly sunny, nice;31;20;SSE;15;45%;32%;12

Athens, Greece;Breezy this morning;24;12;Partly sunny;21;14;SE;8;72%;4%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower or two;20;13;Partly sunny, nice;21;13;SSW;12;73%;5%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and nice;28;13;Sunny and pleasant;28;11;NW;11;20%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with t-storms;31;24;Rain and a t-storm;29;24;S;7;87%;83%;4

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;23;19;A t-storm around;24;18;ENE;9;82%;64%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;Downpours;34;27;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;ENE;11;75%;82%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;18;8;Partly sunny;18;8;NE;13;60%;7%;3

Beijing, China;A little a.m. snow;1;-4;Partly sunny, cold;4;-4;WNW;18;47%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Clearing and warmer;11;7;Cloudy with showers;10;6;NW;9;92%;100%;1

Berlin, Germany;A couple of showers;11;7;A shower in spots;10;6;NNW;16;72%;48%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Decreasing clouds;22;9;A little p.m. rain;19;9;SE;9;79%;89%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray t-shower;27;20;A stray thunderstorm;27;20;NNE;9;74%;57%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;13;5;A morning shower;11;3;NW;14;67%;47%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;12;6;A stray shower;11;4;SSW;7;76%;44%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Sun and clouds, mild;17;8;Rather cloudy, warm;21;8;ENE;9;78%;74%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;12;5;A little rain;11;-1;NW;10;78%;64%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;22;13;Sunny and warmer;27;15;ESE;10;54%;10%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;31;19;Mostly sunny;31;19;NE;9;27%;2%;12

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;21;18;Morning downpours;20;8;WNW;21;74%;83%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Decreasing clouds;29;19;Mostly sunny;30;20;NNE;13;44%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy;19;14;Partly sunny;18;12;SSW;19;58%;26%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or two;30;20;A stray thunderstorm;29;19;ESE;5;57%;44%;7

Chennai, India;Morning rain;26;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;NNE;16;80%;77%;2

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;17;9;Mostly sunny, breezy;16;9;SSW;25;61%;2%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An a.m. thunderstorm;30;24;Heavy showers;26;23;WNW;7;89%;94%;2

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;10;5;More clouds than sun;7;4;ESE;10;68%;17%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;31;25;Breezy in the a.m.;30;25;NNW;21;69%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;23;9;Mostly sunny;22;14;S;13;67%;2%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;More clouds than sun;33;22;Mostly sunny, warm;33;23;ESE;17;59%;27%;12

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;28;16;Hazy sunshine;29;16;W;11;51%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;25;5;Cooler with some sun;17;2;E;11;31%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;30;17;Hazy sun;30;18;NW;8;51%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;SW;8;67%;57%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Breezy this morning;11;7;Showers around;15;11;SSW;15;91%;88%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Becoming cloudy;13;5;A shower in the a.m.;15;7;SW;7;46%;66%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine;18;11;Mostly sunny;19;14;W;14;53%;1%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;16;Decreasing clouds;19;15;NNE;16;60%;23%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;32;19;Plenty of sun;32;19;ENE;15;18%;0%;14

Havana, Cuba;A passing shower;26;22;Mostly sunny;25;19;NNE;17;61%;25%;5

Helsinki, Finland;A couple of showers;4;1;Breezy with a shower;2;-5;NNW;27;73%;40%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;34;25;Rain and a t-storm;33;25;NNW;10;73%;84%;8

Hong Kong, China;Sun and some clouds;31;15;Cooler;21;13;NNE;17;60%;16%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;30;23;Breezy in the a.m.;30;22;ENE;21;55%;33%;5

Hyderabad, India;High clouds;30;18;Nice with some sun;30;18;NE;8;45%;6%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;26;12;Hazy sunshine;26;11;NNW;13;38%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Low clouds;18;10;Clouds and sun, nice;18;10;SW;9;88%;1%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Afternoon t-storms;32;24;A thunderstorm;30;23;E;8;80%;64%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;34;26;Sunny and less humid;34;26;NNE;13;51%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm around;29;16;Thunderstorms;24;12;WSW;14;77%;77%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;20;5;Brilliant sunshine;19;5;NW;6;29%;2%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;34;20;Sunny and very warm;36;21;E;14;21%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Turning cloudy;22;11;Nice with some sun;24;12;SSW;8;62%;2%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;38;25;Sunny and very warm;38;25;N;9;16%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Increasing clouds;12;5;A couple of showers;11;2;WSW;17;64%;62%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower and t-storm;31;25;A shower and t-storm;31;25;N;12;70%;72%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds breaking;31;24;Mostly cloudy;32;24;SSE;8;64%;56%;3

Kolkata, India;Sunshine;29;20;Hazy sunshine;31;20;NNW;9;53%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;E;8;74%;76%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Sun and clouds;19;3;A shower in the p.m.;18;4;W;15;28%;66%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;SSW;10;76%;57%;4

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;19;16;Mostly cloudy;19;16;SSE;12;78%;11%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;18;9;Partly sunny;21;11;N;10;64%;4%;3

London, United Kingdom;Partial sunshine;13;5;Partly sunny;12;9;SSW;9;77%;42%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then sun;21;11;Partly sunny, cool;21;11;SE;8;66%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;28;25;Partly sunny;29;25;SSW;11;70%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;14;3;Partly sunny;17;2;NNE;5;62%;0%;3

Male, Maldives;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;26;A t-storm around;31;27;NW;17;69%;55%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;24;Showers around;30;24;N;6;79%;90%;3

Manila, Philippines;Turning cloudy;33;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;26;E;10;64%;57%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;20;10;Clouds and sun, cool;16;8;SE;14;58%;27%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;21;7;Partly sunny;22;7;NNE;9;45%;9%;7

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;23;17;Mostly sunny;25;19;NNW;15;59%;15%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Occasional rain;8;5;A shower or two;7;-1;NW;21;70%;57%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with some sun;32;25;Clouds and sun, nice;32;25;ESE;16;62%;30%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Decreasing clouds;20;10;Sunny and pleasant;23;13;NNE;10;62%;22%;11

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;11;6;Decreasing clouds;13;7;SW;2;74%;33%;2

Moscow, Russia;An afternoon shower;8;4;Rain and drizzle;7;0;W;18;81%;78%;1

Mumbai, India;A thick cloud cover;32;26;Mostly cloudy;34;25;N;9;50%;8%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;29;14;Partial sunshine;29;14;NNE;13;35%;7%;12

New York, United States;Partly sunny;14;7;Sunny and pleasant;16;9;NW;11;51%;1%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;29;11;Sunshine and warm;29;12;N;9;44%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;0;-4;Partly sunny, breezy;1;-5;SW;25;68%;9%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;21;16;Becoming cloudy;23;15;E;19;53%;85%;2

Oslo, Norway;Rain/snow showers;4;-1;Partial sunshine;3;1;SSE;5;75%;75%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;13;3;Mild with some sun;13;6;WSW;14;79%;21%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;An afternoon shower;30;26;A little a.m. rain;31;27;E;15;70%;84%;10

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;30;24;A couple of t-storms;30;24;NW;12;83%;70%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;A t-storm around;29;24;ENE;10;80%;55%;9

Paris, France;A passing shower;14;5;Periods of sun;12;2;SSE;7;57%;6%;2

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;26;14;Nice with some sun;27;15;ESE;16;46%;77%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;E;7;78%;82%;2

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, humid;33;25;Partly sunny, humid;33;24;ENE;16;69%;44%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;34;21;A shower and t-storm;32;22;SE;9;64%;83%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy this morning;8;3;A shower in spots;9;3;WSW;10;69%;55%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy and warm;22;7;Cooler, morning rain;12;3;W;18;72%;89%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;20;11;Occasional rain;20;12;E;14;68%;94%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;19;6;Plenty of sun;19;7;SSE;7;71%;2%;4

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;32;25;Partly sunny;32;25;E;14;63%;30%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;3;2;A little a.m. rain;7;3;SE;26;76%;94%;0

Riga, Latvia;A bit of rain;9;5;Winds subsiding;6;-1;NNE;28;78%;63%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;25;19;Increasing clouds;26;20;NNE;12;69%;67%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;29;19;Sunny and delightful;28;16;NNE;9;23%;1%;5

Rome, Italy;A couple of showers;22;12;Rain, a thunderstorm;19;9;NNE;8;72%;82%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;5;3;An afternoon shower;4;-2;N;22;71%;61%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;18;9;Cloudy, p.m. showers;16;12;S;9;60%;97%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;26;17;A couple of t-storms;27;18;ENE;11;67%;70%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;31;24;An afternoon shower;30;24;ESE;12;70%;78%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm around;24;17;Partly sunny, nice;23;17;N;9;84%;16%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;23;10;Mostly sunny, nice;22;8;E;7;22%;3%;8

Santiago, Chile;Nice with sunshine;25;11;Sunny and beautiful;28;13;SSW;12;35%;2%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A morning shower;31;23;An afternoon shower;31;22;N;9;70%;41%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;18;5;Clouds and sun, nice;21;9;NNE;7;69%;6%;3

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;9;6;Occasional a.m. rain;11;8;ESE;10;68%;86%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;21;12;Cooler, morning rain;13;5;WNW;14;76%;95%;2

Shanghai, China;P.M. rain, breezy;23;5;Sunny and colder;9;4;WNW;20;47%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;An a.m. thunderstorm;28;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;NNW;4;74%;81%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, mild;18;7;Mild with some sun;19;8;SSW;8;70%;74%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, a shower;30;24;A passing shower;30;24;E;11;69%;84%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy with showers;6;1;Mostly sunny;4;-3;NW;11;67%;2%;1

Sydney, Australia;A downpour;21;19;A shower in the a.m.;22;18;S;15;76%;66%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;30;19;A little a.m. rain;20;15;ENE;15;78%;91%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain showers;4;3;Winds subsiding;4;-2;NNE;28;65%;55%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sunshine;12;2;Cloudy and cool;11;3;NE;7;42%;9%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, mild;17;7;Nice with some sun;16;7;NNE;6;73%;23%;3

Tehran, Iran;Decreasing clouds;12;7;Plenty of sunshine;14;7;SW;8;29%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;30;20;Plenty of sunshine;29;21;E;9;29%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, warm;29;14;Clouds and sun, warm;26;15;E;5;59%;44%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;18;14;Partly sunny;20;15;NE;15;64%;74%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;13;7;Sunny and mild;15;9;W;16;76%;19%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Cloudy and cooler;24;21;Mostly cloudy;25;19;WNW;8;71%;66%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Nice with sunshine;22;12;Mostly sunny;22;12;SSW;9;61%;28%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, cold;-4;-19;Mostly sunny;-2;-17;NW;8;56%;6%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy with showers;7;5;Rain and drizzle;8;6;ENE;13;66%;88%;0

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;12;7;A morning shower;11;4;WNW;11;57%;46%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Turning sunny, hot;34;23;Warm with sunshine;32;19;ESE;13;42%;20%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Occasional rain;7;5;A shower or two;7;-3;NNW;19;75%;61%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A couple of showers;9;5;A shower in places;9;0;N;18;84%;49%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;17;13;Mostly sunny, nice;20;14;NNE;15;72%;12%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Clearing;33;25;Cloudy, p.m. showers;33;26;NW;9;78%;100%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and pleasant;16;2;Mostly sunny;15;1;NE;3;54%;8%;3

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-11-07 21:58 GMT+08:00

