Taiwanese short film about Yunlin County wins award

‘Feelin’ Yunlin – A Wide-eyed Wander in Taiwan’ wins big at 2021 ART & TUR Festival

  107
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/07 20:26
(ART & TUR International Tourism Film Festival’s official website image) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese director Bruce Wang’s (王俊仁) short film “Feelin’ Yunlin – A Wide-eyed Wander in Taiwan” won the Best Independent Film award in the International Competition category at the 14th annual ART & TUR International Tourism Film Festival in October.

Wang told CNA in a telephone interview on Saturday (Nov. 6) that before shooting the film, his impressions of Yunlin County were limited to past travel experience and that he only realized its beauty when he participated in a short-film competition held by the county government last year.

In two months, Wang went all over the county to record its culture, history, cuisine, traditional folk customs, and hardworking farmers and fishermen. Wang’s work won first prize in the local competition.

The director said that a heartwarming tourism film requires the production team to bring their cameras and record happenings all the time during the trip.

Wang’s “Feelin' Yunlin-A Wide-eyed Wander in Taiwan” went on to win an honorable mention at the 2021 Japan World's Tourism Film Festival’s international competition in March.

Yunlin County Information Department Director Lo Chu-tung (羅楚東) said that the ART&TUR Festival is one of the 14 festivals integrated into the International Committee of Tourism Film Festivals (CIFFT), a prestigious circuit, per CNA.


(YouTube, 布魯斯一家B&L Family Life video)
Feelin’ Yunlin – A Wide-eyed Wander in Taiwan
Bruce Wang
ART & TUR International Tourism Film Festival
ART & TUR Festival
Japan World's Tourism Film Festival
Yunlin County

