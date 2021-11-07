Youth Night Market reopens in Taiwan’s southern port city Kaohsiung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Youth Night Market, one of Kaohsiung’s three major night markets, reopened in the city’s Fengshan District on Saturday (Nov. 6), attracting an estimated 20,000 people on the first evening, CNA reported.

The Youth Night Market is more than 20 years old and has been relocated six times over the years. On Saturday night, the night market returned to Fengshan, where it originated, on a sprawling area near the intersection of Zhonglun First Road and Kaisyuan Road. The location includes seven streets, parking lots, and 165 stalls, the report said.

Liu Kun-Sung (劉坤松), chairman of the Youth Night Market’s management committee, told CNA that with the help from the stimulus vouchers and local vouchers, he was confident that the businesses would return to their past prosperity.

Even though there are not so many stalls, the degree of overlap in what they sell is low, and therefore it’s more worth visiting than before, Liu said. He added that delivery service is planned for the future.

The Youth Night Market is open four days a week, from Thursday to Sunday.