Sky ladder in central Taiwan reopens

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tourists could not wait to take in the awe-inspiring views of a ravine as they walked on the sky-ladder-style suspension bridge in Nantou County’s Zhushan Township.

Closed two years ago for renovation, the sky ladder reopened on Sunday (Nov. 7) to the cheer of visitors. Often compared to Taroko Gorge in the eastern part of the country, the Zhushan sky ladder is the first such bridge in Taiwan and a landmark attraction.

The bridge has 208 steps at a length of 136 meters, with a 20-meter difference of height. It overlooks the Taiji Canyon (太極峽谷) for more than 100 meters above and boasts many sightseeing spots, including the Green Dragon Waterfall (青龍瀑布).

The scenic area is open every day except Tuesday. Adult tickets are NT$100 (US$3.59) and complimentary tickets are NT$80.

To celebrate its reopening, the Nantou County Government is joining travel businesses in offering packaged tours that highlight forests, waterfalls, and more. Visit the Meet Nantou website for travel information.



Green Dragon Waterfall in Nantou. (Nantou County Government photo)