Taiwan’s 14th round of vaccinations to offer AZ, BNT, Moderna

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s 14th round of COVID-19 vaccinations will offer three COVID-19 vaccines — AstraZeneca (AZ), Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT), and Moderna, the country’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said on Saturday (Nov. 6).

The 13th round of vaccinations began on Friday. According to the CECC’s statistics, a total of 221,326 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered that day, bringing up the 1st-dose vaccination rate in the country to 74.42% and the second-dose rate to 36.89%, CNA reported.

Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC's spokesperson, said that like the 13th round, most appointments for the 14th round are expected to be made by 2nd-dose seekers, the report said. He added that the 14th round will take place from Nov. 13-19

Chuang told CNA that the government has made drop-in vaccinations available at hospitals and other medical facilities for those who did not schedule a vaccination appointment on the official online platform.

When asked whether mix-and-match vaccination regimens will be made available for the 14th round, the spokesman said that the center was in the midst of attempting to make it happen, according to the report.