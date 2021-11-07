Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15

Authorities fear border control capacity strained ahead of LNY

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/07 14:18
Counter for overseas students at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. 

Counter for overseas students at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — International students enrolled in Taiwan’s universities and colleges are asked to enter the country by Dec. 15 to avoid the expected influx of visitors ahead of the Lunar New Year (LNY) holiday, which will fall between Jan. 29 and Feb. 6.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has instructed tertiary academic institutions to make arrangements to ensure overseas students who registered for the first semester of the 2021 academic year arrive no later than Dec. 15, and complete the required quarantine by Dec. 31.

The Central Epidemic Command Center has issued a guide that quarantine accommodation at centralized facilities will not be available for individuals entering Taiwan via special applications between Dec. 16 and Feb. 12. The guide applies to overseas students.

Exceptions can only be allowed with justifiable reasons submitted in official documents by schools. For those planning to study in Taiwan starting in the second semester, they will not be granted entry until after Feb. 12, wrote CNA.

According to the Overseas Community Affairs Council, approximately 40,000 Taiwanese citizens are expected to return for LNY, one of the most important festivals in Taiwan.
foreign students
international students
overseas students
Taiwan
universities
colleges
border control
LNY
Lunar New Year

RELATED ARTICLES

US Congress members want disease monitoring center in Taiwan
US Congress members want disease monitoring center in Taiwan
2021/11/06 17:08
Taiwan premier defies China after being blacklisted
Taiwan premier defies China after being blacklisted
2021/11/06 13:38
Historic EU delegation paves way for closer Taiwan-Europe ties
Historic EU delegation paves way for closer Taiwan-Europe ties
2021/11/06 01:08
European Parliament delegation recommends interaction with Taiwan
European Parliament delegation recommends interaction with Taiwan
2021/11/05 20:41
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
2021/11/05 18:01