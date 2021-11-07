Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — International students enrolled in Taiwan’s universities and colleges are asked to enter the country by Dec. 15 to avoid the expected influx of visitors ahead of the Lunar New Year (LNY) holiday, which will fall between Jan. 29 and Feb. 6.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has instructed tertiary academic institutions to make arrangements to ensure overseas students who registered for the first semester of the 2021 academic year arrive no later than Dec. 15, and complete the required quarantine by Dec. 31.

The Central Epidemic Command Center has issued a guide that quarantine accommodation at centralized facilities will not be available for individuals entering Taiwan via special applications between Dec. 16 and Feb. 12. The guide applies to overseas students.

Exceptions can only be allowed with justifiable reasons submitted in official documents by schools. For those planning to study in Taiwan starting in the second semester, they will not be granted entry until after Feb. 12, wrote CNA.

According to the Overseas Community Affairs Council, approximately 40,000 Taiwanese citizens are expected to return for LNY, one of the most important festivals in Taiwan.