Taiwan reports four imported COVID cases

No new local cases or deaths reported

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/07 14:29
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Nov. 7) announced zero new local cases of COVID-19, four imported ones, and zero COVID-related deaths.

The four imported cases include two males and two females between the ages of 10 and 40 years old. They arrived from Saint Kitts and Nevis, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Mongolia between Oct. 24 and Nov. 5.

Taiwan has so far reported 16,442 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while 847 people in the country have succumbed to the disease.
