Concussion forces Wallabies' Haylett-Petty retirement

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia international Dane Haylett-Petty has been forced to retire from rugby after a lengthy battle with concussion.

The 32-year-old Haylett-Petty suffered a head knock in a Bledisloe Cup match against the All Blacks in October 2020 and was unable to play in the most recent Super Rugby season with the Melbourne Rebels.

The fullback, with 38-tests and 12 tries for the Wallabies, had made attempts to return to top-level action, but complained of lingering symptoms such as migraines.

“It’s not the way I wanted to finish,” Haylett-Petty posted on social media on Sunday. “I would have loved to run out just one more time, but it wasn’t to be.

“Rugby has given me so much and for that I am forever grateful. The experiences, the opportunities, the challenges, and the lifelong friendships.

“Thank you to all the teams who gave me an opportunity, and whose jerseys I wore with pride.

Haylett-Petty, who also represented Australia at rugby sevens, made his Wallabies debut against England in 2016.

His Super Rugby career began at the Western Force in 2008 followed by stints in Japan and France, before joining with the Rebels in 2018.

