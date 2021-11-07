Alexa
Florida A&M wins 6th straight, rolls past Southern 29-17

By Associated Press
2021/11/07 11:11
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Rasean McKay threw a pair of touchdown passes and Florida A&M scored the final 16 points to earn its sixth straight win, a 29-17 victory over Southern on Saturday night.

Southern scored two touchdowns in the first quarter and Luke Jackson connected on a 40-yard field goal to stake the Jaguars to a 17-10 lead with 13:25 left in the second quarter but was shut out the rest of the way.

McKay found Jah'Marae Sheread with a 48-yard touchdown pass to cap Florida A&M's opening drive and hit Kamari Young with a 13-yard scoring strike just before halftime to put the Rattlers ahead for good at 19-17.

Jose Romo-Martinez kicked field goals from 20- and 29-yards out and Jaylen McCloud scored from the 1 early in the fourth quarter.

McKay was 15 of 24 passing for 231 yards and Bishop Bonnett carried 16 times for 106 yards for Florida A&M (7-2, 5-1 Southwestern), which remains one game behind Jackson State.

Glendon McDaniel was 20 of 38 for 183 yards and a touchdown for Southern (4-5, 3-3).

Updated : 2021-11-07 12:52 GMT+08:00

