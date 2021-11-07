Alexa
Seattle puts head coach Jim Hayford on administrative leave

By Associated Press
2021/11/07 10:32
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle University has placed basketball coach Jim Hayford on administrative leave.

Hayford was placed on leave on Friday, Seattle athletic director Shaney Fink said in a statement Saturday.

Citing unidentified sources, Stadium reported a Seattle player alleged Hayford used a racial slur twice during a scrimmage Thursday. The report stated Hayford apologized Friday, but the majority of players were refusing to play for him.

Hayford has been at Seattle the previous four seasons. Prior to that he was the head coach at Eastern Washington.

Associate head coach Chris Victor will direct the team. Victor is in his fifth year with the program.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-07 12:50 GMT+08:00

