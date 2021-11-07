Alexa
Duncan, Kelley lead Tarleton past Lamar 42-21

By Associated Press
2021/11/07 10:26
STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Steven Duncan threw two touchdown passes, Derrell Kelley III ran for two scores and Tarleton defeated Lamar 42-21 on Saturday night.

After falling behind 14-7 in the first minute of the second quarter, the Texans (5-4, 2-2 Western Athletic Conference) scored the next 28 points. Kelly had two touchdowns in the second on short runs.

Duncan, who was 21 of 32 for 319 yards, opened the scoring with a 9-yard pass to Tariq Bitson and closed it with a 6-yard pass to Cody Jones.

The Texans limited Lamar to 84 yards through the air.

Jaylon Jackson and Chaz Ward had rushing touchdowns for the Cardinals (2-7, 0-4), who have lost six straight.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-11-07 12:50 GMT+08:00

