Brassard, Couturier score to lead Flyers past Capitals 2-1

Washington Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary, left, defends against Philadelphia Flyers left wing Oskar Lindblom in the first period of an NHL hock... Washington Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary, left, defends against Philadelphia Flyers left wing Oskar Lindblom in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Justin Braun, left, and Washington Capitals right wing Daniel Sprong tangle over a puck in the second period of an NHL ... Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Justin Braun, left, and Washington Capitals right wing Daniel Sprong tangle over a puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Washington Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk, center, defends against Philadelphia Flyers left wing Oskar Lindblom, right, in front of Capitals ... Washington Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk, center, defends against Philadelphia Flyers left wing Oskar Lindblom, right, in front of Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier, left, and Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson chase after a puck in the third period of an NHL hockey... Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier, left, and Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson chase after a puck in the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov, defends against Washington Capitals center Brett Leason in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Satu... Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov, defends against Washington Capitals center Brett Leason in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Philadelphia Flyers center Derick Brassard, right, skates with the puck against Washington Capitals left wing Conor Sheary in the first period of an N... Philadelphia Flyers center Derick Brassard, right, skates with the puck against Washington Capitals left wing Conor Sheary in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) chases after the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Satur... Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) chases after the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier celebrates his goal with teammates in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capital... Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier celebrates his goal with teammates in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Members of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrate after an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Washington. Philadel... Members of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrate after an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Washington. Philadelphia won 2-1. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Derick Brassard and Sean Couturier scored in the second period, Martin Jones stopped 31 shots and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Washington Capitals 2-1 on Saturday night.

Brassard, who had just returned to the ice after being penalized for bench interference when he punched Washington’s Garnet Hathaway, scored from the left circle at 11:18, beating Vitek Vanacek. It was his second goal of the season and was assisted by Cam Atkinson and Justin Braun.

Moments later, Jones, who has won each of his three starts this season, stopped Carl Hagelin’s breakaway to keep the Flyers (6-2-2) ahead.

Couturier scored on a rebound after Vanacek deflected Rasmus Ristolainen’s shot at 15:44, making it 2-0. It was Couturier’s fifth goal of the season.

Vanacek stopped 30 shots for Washington (5-2-4).

Capitals rookie Brett Leason scored his second goal in his fourth NHL game at 6:02 of the third to cut Philadelphia's lead to 2-1. Leason scored from the right side, with Connor McMichael making the key pass.

NOTES: Flyers D Ryan Ellis was out for the seventh straight game with a lower-body injury. Philadelphia coach Alain Vigneault said he hoped Ellis would practice with the team Sunday, but now doesn’t think he will. … Flyers forward Kevin Hayes, who is recovering from abdominal surgery and hasn’t played yet isn’t likely to play Wednesday when he’s eligible to come off long-term injured reserve. “I would say Wednesday is an outside chance, more on the outside than on the inside,” Vigneault said. ... Capitals forward Anthony Mantha is out indefinitely after undergoing shoulder surgery Friday. Without Mantha, Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie, Washington is missing three top forwards. Backstrom has yet to play this season due to a hip injury. Oshie has missed four games with a lower-body injury. … F Aliaksei Protas was sent to Hershey of the AHL.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Capitals: Host the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.

