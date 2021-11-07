Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Charlotte stages late comeback, downs Rice 31-24 in OT

By Associated Press
2021/11/07 09:52
Charlotte stages late comeback, downs Rice 31-24 in OT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chris Reynolds and Elijah Spencer connected late in regulation to tie it and again in overtime for the win and Charlotte rallied late to beat Rice 31-24 on Saturday.

Ari Broussard's scoring run from the 2 with 6:35 left ended a 16-play, 84-yard drive that lasted 9 1/2 minutes and Rice led 24-14.

Jonathan Cruz kicked a 32-yard field goal to reduce Charlotte's (5-4, 3-2 Conference USA) deficit to a touchdown. The 49ers' defense forced a punt in a 1:40 possession for Rice, then Reynolds led a five-play, 80-yard drive in 75 seconds that ended with his 8-yard scoring pass to Spencer to knot it with 1:14 left and force the extra session.

The duo then connected on the first play of overtime when Spencer ran a slant and broke a tackle in the middle of the field for a 25-yard score. Linebacker Luke Martin sealed the win with an interception of Jake Constantine who was under heavy pressure.

Broussard ran for 186 yards on 20 carries and scored twice and Jake Bailey had seven receptions for 143 receiving yards for the Owls (3-6, 2-3).

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-11-07 11:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
Czech think tanker calls for 'one Taiwan policy'
Czech think tanker calls for 'one Taiwan policy'
China plans to force Taiwan to negotiating table by 2027: Pentagon
China plans to force Taiwan to negotiating table by 2027: Pentagon
Migrant workers only get 1 month window to enter Taiwan from Nov.-Dec.
Migrant workers only get 1 month window to enter Taiwan from Nov.-Dec.
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
China creates blacklist of 'stubborn Taiwan secessionists' banned from Hong Kong
China creates blacklist of 'stubborn Taiwan secessionists' banned from Hong Kong
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
China's intent to seize Taiwan threatens US economic security
China's intent to seize Taiwan threatens US economic security