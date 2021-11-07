Alexa
China’s aggression pushing Europe towards closer ties with Taiwan: MEP

Leader of last week's European delegation advocates support for Taiwan amid China's ambitions

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/07 10:57
Raphaël Glucksmann (left) meets with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei on Nov. 4. (Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s aggression towards Taiwan is what has driven Europe closer to the island country, said the leader of an official European Parliament delegation that made an unprecedented visit to Taipei last week.

Raphaël Glucksmann, chair of the European Parliament’s Special Committee on Foreign Interference, made a case for stronger European support for Taiwan in an interview with French newspaper Liberation on Thursday (Nov. 4).

The European mission, which took place Nov. 3-5, was intended to send a message to the world that “all political forces in Europe have acknowledged the importance of engaging with Taiwan,” he said.

The French politician reckoned that it’s impressive Taiwan has developed a collective response to Chinese disinformation campaigns by incorporating think tanks, NGOs, and the media. The more vibrant a society is, the greater strength it possesses to counter external forces, he said.

Asked how the European Union stands to benefit from its shift to a more assertive backing of Taiwan, Glucksmann said aligning with democracies against authoritarianism is not only in the interest of the EU but also a matter of principle. “China’s aspiration goes beyond Taiwan only, and the failure to take action will only feed its growing ambitions,” he argued.

While the EU cannot guarantee safety for Taiwan, it has many other options with which to throw its weight behind the country, including cultural and economic exchanges, Glucksmann added. “The more actively we pursue ties with Taiwan, the more stakes are involved if Beijing attempts an invasion into the country.”

The official told the newspaper that there will be efforts in the European Parliament to push bilateral investment agreements and establish political relations with Taiwan.
