Stanton, defensive TDs help Samford top The Citadel 35-14

By Associated Press
2021/11/07 09:18
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Jay Stanton ran for a season-high 134 yards with a touchdown, Samford's defense and special teams added scores and the Bulldogs defeated The Citadel 35-14 on Saturday.

Stanton's 68-yard run gave Samford (4-5, 3-4 Southern Conference) a 14-7 lead in the second quarter and Montrell Washington added a 68-yard punt return for a touchdown for a 21-7 lead at halftime.

In the third quarter, Demarcus Ware scored his second rushing touchdown of the game and Midnight Steward scored on a 94-yard fumble return.

Quarterback Jaylan Adams led The Citadel (2-7, 1-5) with 23 rushes for 80 yards but was just 4-of-12 passing for 73 yards. He ran for both of the Bulldogs' touchdowns.

Samford quarterback Liam Welch completed 12 of 17 passes for 118 yards.

Updated : 2021-11-07 11:18 GMT+08:00

