UC Davis stays near top of Big Sky with 40-24 win at NAU

By Associated Press
2021/11/07 08:41
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Miles Hastings passed for 279 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Isaiah Gomez kicked four field goals and UC Davis defeated Northern Arizona 40-24 on Saturday for a third straight win.

The Aggies (8-1, 5-1), ranked seventh in the FCS coaches poll, did not face Big Sky Conference's fourth-ranked Montana State this season but take on conference leaders fifth-ranked Eastern Washington and No. 22 Sacramento State to close out the season.

Following a safety, Carson Crawford fired a 41-yard touchdown pass to Lan Larison to cap a seven-play drive as UC Davis grabbed a 9-7 lead.

Northern Arizona regained the lead 11 plays later when RJ Martinez scored on a 12-yard carry.

By the end of the first half, however, UC Davis had taken the lead for good, 20-17, on a Gomez 24-yuard field goal, He added a pair of 31-yarders in the second half.

UC Davis pushed its lead to 37-17 by the end of the third quarter, outgaining NAU (4-5, 3-3) 494 yards to 336 in total offense.

Four Lumberjacks combined for 177 yards passing, completing 17 of 32 with Martinez throwing the lone touchdown. Martinez also gained 26 yards rushing.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-11-07 10:05 GMT+08:00

