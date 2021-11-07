Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Smith, Central Arkansas pummel NAIA's Texas Wesleyan 63-3

By Associated Press
2021/11/07 08:40
Smith, Central Arkansas pummel NAIA's Texas Wesleyan 63-3

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Breylin Smith passed for 410 yards and five touchdowns — including two to Tyler Hudson that covered 118 yards — and Central Arkansas rolled to a 63-3 victory over NAIA-member Texas Wesleyan in nonconference play on Saturday.

Smith connected with Tobias Enlow for a 30-yard TD on Central Arkansas' first possession and — after a 2-yard scoring run by Darius Hale capped the Bears' second drive — fired a 93-yard scoring strike to Hudson for a 21-0 lead after one quarter. Smith had TD throws of 54 yards to Christian Richmond, 80 yards to Lujuan Winningham and a 25-yarder to Hudson, following Hale's 20-yard TD run, for a 49-0 lead at the half.

Smith completed 13 of 17 passes for Central Arkansas (5-4). Hudson finished with five catches for 178 yards, while Hale ran for 88 yards on 13 carries.

Carson Rogers and Dalton Dale combined to complete 13 of 23 passes for 153 yards for the Rams — with each throwing an interception. Texas Wesleyan had minus-3 yards rushing on 27 carries and lost the total yards battle 664-150.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-11-07 10:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
Czech think tanker calls for 'one Taiwan policy'
Czech think tanker calls for 'one Taiwan policy'
China plans to force Taiwan to negotiating table by 2027: Pentagon
China plans to force Taiwan to negotiating table by 2027: Pentagon
Migrant workers only get 1 month window to enter Taiwan from Nov.-Dec.
Migrant workers only get 1 month window to enter Taiwan from Nov.-Dec.
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
China creates blacklist of 'stubborn Taiwan secessionists' banned from Hong Kong
China creates blacklist of 'stubborn Taiwan secessionists' banned from Hong Kong
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
China's intent to seize Taiwan threatens US economic security
China's intent to seize Taiwan threatens US economic security