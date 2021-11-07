Alexa
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades

Restaurant chain billed as first to have introduced Taiwan to concept of brunch

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/07 09:56
(N.Y. Bagels Cafe photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The last two N.Y. Bagels Cafe locations in Taiwan are reportedly shuttering by the end of this year, drawing the curtain on one of the first restaurant chains to offer brunch in the country.

N.Y. Bagels Cafe is quitting the market due to high rental fees and the rising cost of raw materials. Company shareholders did not rule out the possibility of a comeback with a new venture, though, UDN wrote.

In its heyday, the chain had six branches nationwide, but these have dwindled to two, both of which are in the capital — one on Renai Road and the other at Q Square. The former is closing in November and the latter in December, according to UDN.

N.Y. Bagels Cafe was established in 1998 as a bagel shop providing what was touted as the “freshest bagels from New York.” It transformed into a restaurant in 2004, becoming one of the first in the country to sell American-style brunch and sparking a wave of similar establishments, according to its website.

N.Y. Bagels Cafe at Q Square in Taipei. (Facebook, N.Y. Bagels Cafe photo)
bagel
Taipei
Taiwan
N.Y. Bagels Cafe

Updated : 2021-11-07 10:04 GMT+08:00

